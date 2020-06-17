di Rosa's Paper Bag project offers art supplies to Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is expanding its existing service to Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley by providing 360 art supply kits. The kits are funded in partnership with Arts Council Napa Valley and bolster di Rosa’s weekly, bilingual “Paper Bag Project.”
The project was initiated in April as a means to provide Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley participants who receive Grab and Go meals with creative activities to do at home during Napa County’s shelter-in-place order.
During shelter in place, di Rosa educators produced 3,600 bilingual take-home handouts that were included in the weekly meal service distributed at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley Clubhouses.
With new funding from Arts Council Napa Valley, di Rosa can continue serving 360 children per week.
The inspiration for the “Paper Bag Project” was to always incorporate the paper bag, since all participants would have that material at hand.
“It has been a fun challenge to come up with unique projects each week that use the paper bag as the primary medium,” says Hugo Corro, di Rosa Manager of Education & Civic Engagement. “It is exciting to expand our materials list and provide additional resources for families in American Canyon and Napa.”
To make the projects accessible to the widest possible audience, di Rosa posts the art lessons in the “at home” section of its website and posts explanatory videos on Instagram TV.
Art supplies for the summertime take-home kits are donated by the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay and the Yarns on First in Napa. Supplies include glue, sets of colored pencils, a pencil sharpener, a white board, paper, and yarn for a project designed by featured di Rosa artist Jim Drain.
“During this time of remote learning it has been difficult for teachers to provide supplies to their students,” Kathleen Montgomery of the Teacher Resource Center said. “We are so happy we can supply art resources to the Boys & Girls Clubs participants.”
Marcie Schwartz, owner of Yarns on First, is equally grateful to know their yarn is being put to good use.
“It is heartening to see community organizations pull together to help one another. We are thrilled to have the support of Arts Council Napa Valley and area resource providers to amplify di Rosa’s services to Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley participants throughout the summer,” says Andrea Saenz Williams, di Rosa’s Director of Education & Civic Engagement.
To view previous “Paper Bag Projects” visit di Rosa’s making art / haciendo arte page. To learn more about Arts Council Napa Valley, visit artscouncilnapavalley.org.
