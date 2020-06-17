di Rosa's Paper Bag project offers art supplies to Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is expanding its existing service to Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley by providing 360 art supply kits. The kits are funded in partnership with Arts Council Napa Valley and bolster di Rosa’s weekly, bilingual “Paper Bag Project.”

The project was initiated in April as a means to provide Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley participants who receive Grab and Go meals with creative activities to do at home during Napa County’s shelter-in-place order.

During shelter in place, di Rosa educators produced 3,600 bilingual take-home handouts that were included in the weekly meal service distributed at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley Clubhouses.

With new funding from Arts Council Napa Valley, di Rosa can continue serving 360 children per week.

The inspiration for the “Paper Bag Project” was to always incorporate the paper bag, since all participants would have that material at hand.

“It has been a fun challenge to come up with unique projects each week that use the paper bag as the primary medium,” says Hugo Corro, di Rosa Manager of Education & Civic Engagement. “It is exciting to expand our materials list and provide additional resources for families in American Canyon and Napa.”