Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ opens at Napa Valley College

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theater present a co-production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Nov. 4 to 13.

Based on a French fairy tale, adapted by Disney, it tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

The cast is composed of young local actors, NVC students, community actors and guest artists, accompanied by a full live orchestra.

“This is the first time in years that we have had a live orchestra in the pit and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is the perfect vehicle for its return with a gorgeous score that is almost another character in the show,” said musical director Dr. Christina Howell.

“Beauty and the Beast” is directed by NVC Theater faculty and co-directors of Cafeteria Kids Theater (CKT), Aimée Guillot and Olivia Cowell.

“We have loved every moment of collaboration with this incredibly talented cast and extraordinary production team,” Guillot said. “We are thrilled to be back in partnership with Napa Valley College, which affords our CKT youth actors the ability to work with industry professionals and rehearse and perform on the beautiful Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center stage.”

“Elf the Musical” (2021) and “Matilda” (2019) were presented through this partnership.

Co-director Cowell said, “This musical has got it all: unexpected heroes versus villains, a strong female lead on an adventurous journey, a comical cast of castle creatures — all set to a beautiful musical score."

Performances are on Nov. 4, 5, 10, 12 at 7 p.m., and Nov 6, 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students and seniors, and $15 for youth 12 and under.

This production is recommended for audiences of all ages. The runtime is 2 hours and 15 minutes.

All performances are on the mainstage of Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at performingartsnapavalley.org.