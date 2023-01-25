 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Disney’s The Descendants' opens at Lucky Penny

  • 0
Cast

The cast of “Disney’s The Descendants: The Musical” rehearse for their Jan. 27 opening at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa.

 Lucky Penny Productions

What happens after "happily ever after?"

Lucky Penny Productions tackles this question as it continues the 2022-23 season with “Disney’s The Descendants: The Musical” live on stage Jan. 27 through Feb. 12, at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa. 

The story is set in the kingdom of Auradon where all of Disney’s heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the villains and troublesome sidekicks from their past. Those foes have been banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost.

Everything changes, however, when Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance for redemption. Soon Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos, the troublemaking offspring of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar, are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies.

People are also reading…

The four villain kids have a difficult choice: Should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Based on the popular Disney Channel original movies, “Disney's Descendants: The Musical” is a musical comedy featuring the characters and hit songs from the Disney films.

“This is a show that Disney fans will love,” said artistic director Taylor Bartolucci. “We know our audiences will be multi-generational with young ones fascinated by the story and their parents enjoying the nostalgia for the Disney classics in a new format.”

The cast features Emma Sutherland as Mal, Pilar Gonzales as Evie; Alex Corey as Carlos; No'Eau Kahalekulu as Jay; Sam Schneider as Ben; Atticus Fisher as Chad; Sheccid Donatt as Audrey; Trey Reeves as Doug; Harper Hughes as Jane; Andrea Dennison-Laufer as Malificent; Brad Fisher as The Beast/Jafar; Larissa Kelloway as Belle/Grimhilde; Staci Arriaga as Cruella De Vil; Leslie Sexton as Fairy Godmother; Scott Slagle as Maurice/Guard and Jeff Bristow as Royal Page and a member of the ensemble.

The ensemble includes Tuolumne Bunter, Vincent Christianson, Alana Collins, Paxton Fisher, Evelyn Goodwin, Mallory Higgins and Zakiya Ruff.

Kirstin Pieschke is the director, with music direction by Craig Burdette and Sherrill Peterson, choreography by Staci Arriaga, scenic design by Kirstin Pieschke and Barry Martin, costumes by Ashley Hammons, lighting by April George and properties by Taylor Bartolucci.

Tickets are on sale at www.luckypennynapa.com. Contact Lucky Penny at 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com.

This Disneyland home movie comes from Napa's Closs family. Disneyland opened in 1955 so this footage is likely from the late 1950s.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stevie Nicks announces 2023 North American tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News