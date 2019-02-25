DJ Questlove performs at the Napa Valley Opera House on Friday, March 1. Doors open about 8 p.m. upstairs, and the show begins at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$79 at ticketweb.com/event/dj-questlove-jam-cellars-ballroom-at-margrit-tickets/9224405?pl=jam&REFID=clientsitewp.
Drummer, DJ, producer, culinary entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and member of The Roots, Questlove, is the heartbeat of Philadelphia’s most influential hip-hop group.
He is the musical director for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where his Roots crew serves as house band. Beyond that, the four-time Grammy Award winning musician has held musical directing positions with everyone from D'Angelo to Eminem to Jay-Z.
Questlove has also released two books including the New York Times bestseller "Mo’ Meta Blues" and "Soul Train: The Music, Dance and Style of a Generation." One of his latest endeavors includes scoring Chris Rock’s film Top Five and also working as the music supervisor. He also recently produced the original Broadway cast recording of "Hamilton," alongside Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter.
He will also serve as the executive music producer and composer on the A&E Mini Series “Roots.”
The Napa Valley Opera House is at 1030 Main St., Napa.