Dr. Christina Howell has been named director of Vocal Studies at Napa Valley College.
Howell has presented vocal workshops on a range of topics from the aging voice to adolescent voice change. Her students have been invited to study at institutions such as the New England Conservatory of Music, San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria.
Not limited to classical vocal technique, Howell has specialized training and expertise in the teaching of Contemporary Commercial Music technique.
The recipient of awards from the National Association of Teachers of Singing, the Max Berman Opera Prize, and The Boris Goldovsky Award for Excellence in Operatic Acting, soprano, Howell was a two-time district winner in the Metropolitan Opera National Council District Auditions, a semi-finalist in the National Stewart Awards and winner of the Charlotte Opera Guild Vocal Competition. She has received acclaim for operatic, oratorio, musical theater, and chamber performances.
Howell has recently served as assistant editor for the upcoming release by Rowan & Littlefield press, “So You Want to Sing…. World Music” for which she also co-wrote a chapter.
Her performance credits include the opera, “Roman Fever” for South Carolina Educational Television and Adina in “Elixir of Love” with Peach State Opera. Howell has performed widely as a soloist and chorister and has worn more mustaches onstage than she would like to admit.
Napa Valley College offers an Associate of Arts in Music and music majors have access to individual instruction in their area of emphasis.
“I am looking forward to spending every day in this wonderful facility within the beautiful Napa Valley and to sharing my musical theater, commercial music and classical music experience with Napa Valley College and the community,” Howell said.