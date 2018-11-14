It’s been said that the best thing you can spend on your children is time.
With that in mind, E & M Presents announces four shows for families who enjoy spending time together in the theater.
The schedule includes:
Cosmos Percussion Ensemble,
- 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $30 for VIP section; $25 general admission at EandMPresents.org or Eventbrite.com.
It’s an afternoon of world beat, melody and joy when the Bay Area drumming trio — John Hannaford, Michael Alphonse Meredith and David Hight — bring their original fusion of Afro-Cuban, Latin, funk, Brazilian, African and rock rhythms to the stage.
Using more than 40 drums, the performance will also include guest appearances by students from River School’s advanced drumming classes and students new to drumming from the pre-show hand drum workshop.
A free Hand Drum Workshop takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, in Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center lobby. Thirty students ages 8–12 will be introduced to basic tones and the hand positions for drumming. The practice of patterns, parts, arrangements and calls will result in three pieces played together, and one with Cosmos Percussion Ensemble in the performance. Registration Information is available at EandMPresents.org.
A Valentine’s Evening with Rockapella
- , 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 14, at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $45 for the VIP section; $38 general admission at EandMPresents.org or Eventbrite.com. Most appropriate for ages 12 and over.
No instruments, no tracks, no mirrors. Rockapella has become one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting and imitated vocal groups. As one of the progenitors of the astonishing full band sound of “contemporary” a cappella, Rockapella has shown audiences the raw power of pure vocal talent and originality.
“There’s nothing in the way between us and the audience; it’s very human music,” says Jeff Thacher of Rockapella.
The special opening act is Napa High School’s Vocal Music Workshop.
— Lightwire Theater in “The Ugly Duckling,” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $25 for the VIP section; $18 general admission at EandMPresents.org, http://lincolntheater.com/events/ or call the box office at (707) 944-9900.
The classic fairy tale by Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen comes to life on the modern stage. Lined with electroluminescent wire, the beloved story plays out on stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance with dazzling visuals, expressive choreography and the creative use of music ranging from classical to pop.
— Doktor Kaboom in “The Wheel of Science,” at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $28 for the VIP section; $20 general admission at EandMPresents.org or Eventbrite.com.
For his new show, Doktor Kaboom has built a big spinning wheel and labeled it with everything from optical illusions to chemical reactions to a homemade hovercraft and more. At least a dozen fantastic routines ready to go. Wherever the wheel stops, that’s what’s next.
Will the “Doktor” turn a water bottle into a rocket or catapult bananas across the stage? Electrocute a pickle or create artificial gravity?
Doktor Kaboom’s interactive “experiments” will require young volunteers from the audience.
Free arts activities take place in the lobby one hour prior to each show.
For additional information, email evywar@gmail.com or call (707) 224-4353.For the