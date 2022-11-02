 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Echoes of the Napa Valley: The Tulocay Project

History

"Echoes of the Napa Valley: The Tulocay Project" brings history to life through a free, location-based audio and online tour of sites throughout Napa.

 Mary Fullerton

Celebrate Napa’s 150th anniversary by walking back through time to hear from storytellers illuminating the early days of the city's history.

"Echoes of the Napa Valley: The Tulocay Project" brings history to life through a free, location-based audio and online tour, with sites throughout Napa that reveal many of the untold stories of the Napa Valley’s early years.

"Beneath the ground on which we walk lie innumerable generations of Wappo and Patwin ancestors, the dreams of the Californios and the songs of freedom of Black pioneers," said project director Mary Fullerton. "We invite our local and visiting audiences alike to experience a more inclusive history, one that acknowledges some voices long silenced."

Fullerton said the stories can be accessed by downloading the free app, Otocast, which will take you to "Echoes of the Napa Valley."

"Listen and share these audio performances with family and friends by walking, driving or listening from your home to original pieces commissioned by writers inspired by the stories that tell the story Napa Valley," Fullerton said. 

"Our recordings are easily accessed by map locations, prompted by traveling to various locations or navigating an online map. And if you want to dig deeper into the rich soil of our history here, explore the sources associated with each site to begin your own journey through time."

She added, "As you experience the bounties of this beautiful valley, we hope you will listen a little closer to hear stories whispering in the winds, ebbing and flowing in our tidal river, echoing through the Mayacamas and Vaca Mountains and speaking through our oaks as well as our vines."

"Echoes of the Napa Valley: The Tulocay Project" is produced under the auspices of the Napa Valley Shakespeare Festival and is sponsored by donations from the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and the Arts Council of the Napa Valley.

For additional information, email  napavalleyshakespeare@gmail.com.

This Napa woman remembers German POWs working in her family's fruit orchards in the Carneros area during World War II. After the war one former POW wrote to her family. Listen to some of her story here.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

