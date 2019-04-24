The days might be lengthening and getting warmer, but some of us aren’t quite ready for the beachy books of summer reading. We like to round out the school year by looking into the past, rediscovering familiar places and learning about the forgotten tidbits that make history so interesting.
“Black Death at the Golden Gate” by David K. Randall (publication date, May 7) is a page-turner of a medical mystery featuring San Francisco at the turn of the 20th century. In 1900, the city was a dirty, corrupt, anarchic mess. Into this wild west environment came the dreaded plague, but the medical officers who discovered and tried to eradicate the disease were stymied at every turn by racism and self-interest.
Since it was first discovered in Chinatown, white San Franciscans were quick to claim the plague had a racial element, and were close to following Honolulu’s footsteps in setting fire to the entire district. Randall uses letters, telegraphs, and newspaper clippings to shed light on this dramatic incident of San Francisco history that is completely unknown today.
Turning our gaze to the south, “The Mirage Factory” (May 14) by Gary Krist documents the phenomenal growth of Los Angeles from a quiet desert town into an iconic international city. Krist uses three fascinating people from 1900 to 1930 to illustrate this history: William Mulholland, who designed the aqueduct that made L.A. possible; D.W. Griffith, a pioneer movie maker; and Aimee Semple McPherson, a faith healer and preacher who laid the groundwork for L.A. as a center of showmanship and reinvention. All three saw spectacular success and catastrophic failure, a pattern that survives to this day.
In the summer of 1859, a young man was tried for murder in Springfield, Illinois. The lawyer who defended him? Abraham Lincoln. In “Lincoln’s Last Trial” (May 7) by Dan Abrams and David Fisher, we witness the legal daring of the man who would arguably become our most famous president.
Lincoln’s reputation as a lawyer was sterling (despite a recent loss that ended with the execution of his client), but he was being urged to run for the presidency and taking this difficult case could have cost him his political career.
Lincoln was personally involved as well — he knew both the victim and the defendant. This history gives us a chance to meet Lincoln before the presidency, before Gettysburg and the Emancipation Proclamation, at one of those quiet turning points in history that could have completely changed the course of the United States.
Are these histories too recent for you? Then “Milk!” (May 7) by Mark Kurlansky is the book for you. It starts no later than 10,000 years ago with the birth of the Milky Way in Greek mythology.
Milk is, of course, everyone’s first food, the substance that gives us life. As humans began to domesticate animals, we started consuming their milk too, in the form of cheese and yogurt, fermented products that allowed us to digest lactose. Genetic mutation and evolution then played their roles, allowing many of us to develop a tolerance for lactose that let us consume the product with minimal processing. Industry soon followed, and close on its heels milk-borne illnesses and the scientific miracle of pasteurization.
Kurlansky is the master of subject histories, and his latest does not disappoint.