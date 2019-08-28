Science fiction tends to get a bad rap among more “literary readers.” I place the blame for this firmly on the shoulders of all those ridiculous paperback covers from the 1960s. These lurid, technicolor imaginings signaled a narrative rich with heaving breasts, massive guns, and some seriously silly sexual antics.
That branch of science fiction still exists, but it is hardly representative of the entire genre. There are fabulous writers working within the science fiction framework, writing incredible, subversive, original masterpieces; but these writers, with very few exceptions, often get left by the wayside when we talk about Literature with a capital L. This omission is undeserved: let me prove it to you.
What’s the first book that pops into your mind when someone says the words “science fiction?” I’d guess five out of ten of you immediately thought of Frank Herbert’s “Dune.” Set in a far future universe that looks vastly different from our own, “Dune” is renowned for its characters’ complicated political machinations, and if that’s what appealed to you, you’re going to love the Masquerade series by Seth Dickinson. Book two, “The Monster Baru Cormorant,” comes out in paperback on Sept. 24; book one, “The Traitor Baru Cormorant,” is available in paperback now.
Baru is a happy young girl on a beautiful island nation, raised by loving parents — two fathers and a mother — when the Masquerade, a Roman Empire-like nation-state, arrives on their shores. The Masquerade is obsessed with hygiene and “right living,” and though known to have an exceptionally strong navy, does most of its colonizing by becoming insidiously intertwined with the economy of their target, eventually taking over control by any means necessary.
Baru is picked out for being very bright, and while her parents’ marriage and her people are torn to pieces by a government that sees them as abominations, Baru soaks up education like a sponge. When granted the opportunity to turn her keen mathematical mind to the subjugation of another independent nation, Baru takes the job but all the while keeps a singular goal in mind: to destroy the Masquerade from the inside and free her people. Dickinson is an incredibly smart writer; you will be astonished by every twist and turn of the narrative and marvel at the world he has created.
Kim Stanley Robinson is one of the best respected hard science fiction authors writing today. Hard sci fi is a subgenre that uses real science and math as the basis for plot. Robinson is best known for his series about the terraforming of Mars, a truly astounding work of scientific exploration with an intriguing cast of characters. His specialty is “cli fi”: science fiction that focuses on the world our changing climate might create in the future. Appropriate for the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, “Red Moon” (paperback, Sept. 10) is about a colonized Moon, run mostly by the Chinese, who Robinson once predicted would be the first to establish a permanent lunar station. What makes this book a little different from Robinson’s others is that it holds a murder mystery at its core, also making it more accessible to readers who aren’t ready to jump head first into science fiction. There’s another little bonus to reading Kim Stanely Robinson’s novels: he lives with his family in Davis, making him a local!
Margaret Atwood denies it, but I still consider her iconic “The Handmaid’s Tale” to be science fiction. It’s got all the markers: a dystopian future Earth where the climate has collapsed and society has been reorganized to the benefit of few and the disenfranchisement of many. This novel, published the year before I was born (yes, you read that right) has rather unfortunately become even more relevant given the continuing struggle over abortion rights, and of course reached new heights of popularity with Hulu’s lauded series. I won’t give away any spoilers for those six of you who haven’t read it yet, but suffice to say that the ending is highly ambiguous, much to the frustration of readers over the last 34 years.
At long last, Atwood is gifting us with a sequel, “The Testaments” (Sept. 10). The publisher is jealously guarding the contents of the book, so all I can tell you is this: it takes place 15 years after the end of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and includes stories by three female narrators. Atwood is a masterful writer, so this is sure to be an explosive read. In her own words: “Dear Readers: Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.” I don’t know about you, but that gives me shivers!