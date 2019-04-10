"Elements: People, Places and Spaces," Arts in April salon exhibition in the lobby of Lincoln Theater in Yountville, features the natural world of Napa Valley through landscapes with images and portraits from around the world by artists Lowell Downey and Janna Waldinger. They are the duo behind Art and Clarity.
This salon exhibition showcases the varied and creative elements that comprise an artist’s expression of experiences and ambitions which are beyond words, woven together through atmospheric photographs and a sculpture titled “Hope and Dignity.”
View the exhibit Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during performances throughout April.
The Lincoln Theater is at 100 California Dr., Yountville.