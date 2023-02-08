Napa Valley College Theater Arts turns its focus on "Identity" in this year's Emergence Festival, taking place Feb. 10-12. The festival, which focuses on emerging artists and the development of new works, presents works by NVC students, faculty and staff.

Among the performances will be “Brand New Shoes,” written and performed Dr. Tia Madison from the NVC faculty. Madison's one-woman show journals a woman’s search for identity through the histories of influential African American women.

"(Dr. Madison) is an amazing teacher and actress; we are very excited that she is playing such a prominent role in our theater arts department this semester," said Jennifer King, theater arts professor at NVC, who curates the Emergence Festival.

“In theater arts, we are committed to nurturing young theater artists as well as lifelong learners," King said. “We believe all students have the capacity to create art.”

Dual enrollment students at New Technology High School have created film shorts to premiere at the festival, and King said, the audience can also expect to experience spoken-word pieces written, directed and performed by NVC students, alumni and staff.

The Emergence Festival takes place Feb. 10 at 7 p.m., and February 11 and 12 at 2 p.m.

Performances are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $5, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Details and ticketing information can be found on the events page at performingartsnapavalley.org.

The NVC Arts Season

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts' spring season of events and productions will include partnership programs, a mainstage musical, a dark comedy and ensemble concerts.

In March, they present “The SpongeBob Musical”, which includes songs by Panic at the Disco!, Sara Bareilles, They Might Be Giants, Cyndi Lauper and David Bowie in a mainstage musical event.

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, “The SpongeBob Musical” will be directed by Reed Martin with musical direction by Dr. Christina Howell.

"I first saw 'SpongeBob The Musical' on Broadway in New York in 2017," Martin said. "I loved its whimsical design, pop music and celebration of friendship, cooperation, and the power of unity and inclusion.

“The show is fun, funny and moving. It makes us laugh and in doing so, it opens our hearts to its message. As ‘The Observer’ noted of SpongeBob, ‘By situating topics like xenophobia, greed and existential threat in an elementary environment like Bikini Bottom, the show can simultaneously introduce kids to difficult problems and remind adults about what really matters.’”

Performances run March 17, 18, 24, 25 at 7 p.m. and March 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

The third annual “¡Viva Mariachi! Festival” comes to the mainstage in April. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education.

The ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival will include youth and student groups from middle school, high school and college.

Headlining this year’s performance is Mariachi de Uclatlán, the first collegiate mariachi group in the nation, founded in 1961. For the past 30 years, they have been under the leadership of 2020 Grammy Award winner Jesús “Chuy” Guzmán.

Two additional groups performing include Mariachi Los Gavilanes from Las Vegas and Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa. Performances are on April 1 at 3 and 7 p.m.

In May, the Theater Arts department will produce “She Kills Monsters” in the NVC Performing Arts Center studio theater.

Olivia Cowell will direct this popular dark-comedy by Qui Nuygen.

“This high octane play takes audiences on a storytelling adventure that lives in mid-90s reality and the world of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’,” Cowell said. "This play is funny and also deeply tragic. It follows characters as they navigate self-discovery, sexuality, grief and a myriad of monsters both literal and figurative."

Performances are May 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. and May 14 and 21 at 2 p.m.

The Music Department will present two concerts in May.

A live performance by the NVC Jazz Ensemble is on May 11 at 7 p.m., led by instructor and Jazz Ensemble director Peter Estabrook.

The NVC Chorale, in partnership with American Canyon High School Concert Choir, NVC Orchestra, and Napa Valley Youth Symphony, will present Gabriel Fauré's “Requiem."

Dr. Howell, who directs the Chorale, said, “This first collaboration to come out of our new partnership with the Napa Valley Youth Symphony will also include a new connection with American Canyon High School and their Concert Choir led by Mr. Jaime Butler.”

The performance is on May 21 at 2 p.m. on the mainstage.

All performances will be held at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Details and ticketing information can be found on the Events page at performingartsnapavalley.org.

