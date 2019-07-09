One of the more active bands in the Napa Valley right now is Full Chizel, an acoustic-folk trio formed in downtown Napa in 2013.
Full Chizel is composed of lead singer and guitarist Jonathan Wright, drummer Jeffrey Iverson, and violist Frank Hernandez. Although the group was initially intended to be a cover band focusing on material from the 1970s and '80s, they have also written a number of original songs and regularly include them in their set list.
Full Chizel will be bringing their eclectic and energetic live performance to Ca’Momi Osteria in downtown Napa on First Street on Saturday, July 13.
Last week, Wright talked about the history of Full Chizel, as well as his experience working as a musician in the Napa Valley.
Zak Fennie: Tell me about the origin of Full Chizel. How did you, Frank, and Jeffrey meet, and had you played music together before?
Jonathan Wright: “Jeff and I learned how to play together way back in high school at Napa High. He started playing drums and I was self taught on guitar and piano. We played in a couple bands, then we kinda went our separate ways. I was away for about 10 years. When I came back I felt like starting something up and he was the first guy I called.
“I met Frank at one of the open mic nights at Uncorked. We got to talking and I found out he played viola. My eyes just lit up and I said ‘We gotta jam!’ and he was down to get together. We did our first show at ABC Baking Company, and that was it.”
Fennie: What are some of your musical influences?
Wright: “I really enjoy a lot of funk and soulful music. Really, I just love singing and singing songs that feel good to sing. Everything from classic swing, to classical music, to indie pop. You never know how somethings going to affect your creativity even if it doesn’t immediately correlate.”
Fennie: How would you describe your sound to someone who hasn’t heard you before?
Wright: “I used to just say we’re an ‘aggressive acoustic’ trio but now I think we’ve balanced it out a lot more with some more mellow material. There’s a nice balance now and I think we’ve really been getting more responsive audiences because of it. There’s a little more sensitivity to the dynamics of our music.”
Fennie: What has your experience been like playing in Napa over the years? How is it different now from when you started, and how is it the same?
Wright: “I’ve only been back for about seven years, and it has changed a lot just in those years. There are venues that have come and gone, which is sad, but that seems to be the nature of this area right now. It’s always in flux, evolving. I still seems like it’s kind of survival of the fittest right now, and music venues are still difficult to maintain. At the end of the day, it’s still a small town. You have to have that balance of local support and tourism to keep it going.”
Fennie: Any last-minute thoughts or messages you would like to send to our readers?
Wright: “I just love singing songs, and I love playing with Frank and Jeff. To me it’s about finding songs that feel good to play live. Just do what feels good, and don’t worry about all those little differences.”
Full Chizel performs at Ca’Momi at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Admission is free. Full Chizel’s self-titled EP is currently available on Spotify, Apple Music, BandCamp, and wherever digital music is sold. Ca’Momi Osteria is at 1141 First St.,Napa. To learn more about Full Chizel, visit fullchizel.com.