Limbo is a millennial cat-masked producer and songwriter based in Napa who has already found a substantial amount of success through music, although she keeps it mostly under wraps within her personal life.
Her breakout single “Airplane Mode” currently has over 5 1/2 million plays on Spotify and has been streamed in more than 60 countries.
Despite these impressive accolades, she remains humble and determined to remain in 100 percent control of her brand. She eschews her real name and face to keep her art and personal life separate. Her music is entirely self-produced and all of her merchandise is handmade by herself.
Her newest album, titled “Cloud Nine,” released last Wednesday on the Internet, and she also has an upcoming local performance at the Blue Note on Feb. 12. Limbo also is a very good friend of mine, and she talked with me last week about her new album, branding, and experience as a musician and producer.
Zak Fennie: Let’s start at the beginning. Can you tell me a little about how you got started producing and where the idea of Limbo came from?
Limbo: “I started producing when I was living in San Francisco in 2014 (at age 21) and I needed to come up with a short and cute name. I thought about my childhood and what I was good at. Limboing was always one of my fortes (laughs). At the time I also felt like I was in sort of a limbo state, I didn’t know where everything was going in my life, and everything was confusing. The name Limbo just came to me and stuck. As far as the cat mask goes, that was the first thing I bought on the Internet when I was a teenager, and even as a kid I knew I wanted to DJ with it as an adult. My older brother was a DJ and I looked up to him a lot, so in a way I’m totally manifesting my childhood dream.”
Fennie: Since you embraced the Limbo persona and began producing music you’ve lived in a handful of different places, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, yet now you’re back here in Napa. Can you tell me about those experiences, how they influenced you, and where you’d like to go next?
Limbo: “Ever since (music) started to take off a little bit I just wanted to be where I could thrive in a project. I’ve tried living in different places and I’m still trying. I’ve found that L.A. of course is one of the best places for creative people and artistic minds. I’m always going to dream about being there, but there’s a downside to those types of places also. As far as my next destination goes, I’m looking to go back to either L.A. or Tokyo, hopefully by the end of the year.”
Fennie: One of the things that’s so distinctive about your brand is your unique visual aesthetic on your albums, social media, and website. Can you tell me a little about how you pair your art and visuals with your music?
Limbo: “I’ve always been into the visual aspect of music, and I went to school for graphic design for a little bit, so that gave me a base to start. I never really had a real ‘look’ until I decided on one, which was cats and rainbows. After that I was kind of able to build the brand off the look. I think it’s important to have a solid brand and people are responding to that well.”
Fennie: Your song “Airplane Mode” really took off and put your music on the map last year. What was that experience like for you?
Limbo: “I just kinda got lucky with that one. It’s probably one of my songs that I put the least amount of effort into. A really big YouTube channel picked it up and posted it, and overnight it had about 24,000 listens. At first I was mad that they uploaded my song without my permission, but after a while it kinda clicked that 24,000 people listened to my song overnight and I became really grateful for it. So I was like ‘How could I be mad at this person for sharing my music with all these people?’ Since then, a lot more people have looked into my stuff and I got a lot more listeners. It became more YouTube uploads and more people sharing it, and eventually it got onto an app called TikTok, which is essentially a lip-syncing app. That’s when it really blew up and I started getting millions of plays. TikTok used the song in an ad and didn’t tell me. I tried contacting them and got nothing back, but once again people were listening to my music and it was like free advertisement. So I decided to be grateful for it, and that song basically became my career (laughs).”
Fennie: As a solo artist, you’ve released a large body of work in a relatively short amount of time. How do you manage to stay so prolific?
Limbo: “I’ve released four albums along with two EP’s and miscellaneous singles in the span of about two years. Honestly, it’s just about staying focused for me. As soon as producing music started to make me money, that was the moment I said ‘Okay, I really have to take this seriously,’ and that meant sacrificing social time, school time, and family time, and just focusing on making and releasing music. I don’t really feel rushed because I’m always making new music, but I’ve noticed if I don’t give myself a deadline I will start slacking off, so it’s just about staying disciplined.”
Fennie: Let’s talk about your new album Cloud Nine and the creative process behind it.
Limbo: “With this album I knew I wanted to produce and sing on all of the tracks, so that took a lot more time than my other albums. I went through a lot of emotions in the last year so there’s happy songs, sad songs, and everything in between. I had gotten out of a really awful relationship and after that I ended up not wanting to see anyone. I did end up dating a few people, and, of course, with that comes music, because if your heart is involved with anything music is gonna come out of it. It feels weird to say, but almost every song is about a different person. It was a long year! (laughs) I bounced around with a lot of different album names, but I wanted this one to kind of have a theme, and I guess after everything I had been through I kind of found my Cloud Nine within myself. I learned that I don’t need another person to make me feel that happy, and I can do it myself.”
Fennie: You did a USB pre-order campaign for the album a couple months ago. That’s a very modern and unique way of releasing music. What inspired you to take that route?
Limbo: “With each album I release them on different limited-edition USB drives. Each one either looks like the album or has some sort of representation of it. I got the idea from a company in San Francisco called Ploom Labs. Essentially they make credit card shaped USBs for albums, which are amazing, but I wanted to kind of make it in my own way. So this album comes on a little rainbow cloud girl on it. You take off her head and there’s a USB!
“As far the marketing aspect goes, I make sure to make them limited edition because people like to feel like they’re a part of something exclusive. I did 90 limited editions, I loaded them all up with the album and short film, music video, a bunch of film photos and videos from my trips in Tokyo, and I do it all by myself. I feel like at this point I want to trust myself, and sometimes it’s hard and I want to ask people for other advice. But creatively I’m the only person who really knows what I’m after artistically, so I’ve got to stay true to me.”
Fennie: Speaking of Tokyo, I know you played a show there a couple months ago, and your music and art is influenced by a lot of Japanese and anime-inspired culture. Can you tell me a little about that?
Limbo: “Absolutely! I love everything about Japan. For my second time visiting there I really wanted to play a show in Tokyo, because that’s been a dream of mine since I was young. Thanks to my friends at ADSR Collective, they helped me organize a show in a three-story bar/venue. I was playing on the middle floor; it was an amazing experience. I couldn’t speak much Japanese but I made sure to say ‘arigato’ after each song. I definitely feel like I was well received out there.”
Fennie: One of the things that impresses me the most about your social media presence, specifically on Instagram, is that you have a very genuine connection to your followers. Can you talk about your approach to business, marketing, and connecting with your fans?
Limbo: “It’s all about staying personal and actually connecting with the people who give a sh*t about your music. It’s important to give back to people who give to you, and it’s important to stay connected and give them what they want. Live videos and meet-and-greets when I’m traveling through different cities are some of the ways I do that. Anytime I get a message I respond to it, and sometimes it’s tiring and weird, but in the end it’s worth it because it creates a real bond with your fans.”
“I’ve been doing it all on my own, with no manager or agent, no booking person. It’s a great thing and also a really hard thing. I think it makes my art and music more authentic, and people recognize that in messages and comments. I put 100 percent of me into everything I make.”
Fennie: Anything else you want to say to the readers at the Register?
Limbo: “If you create something, don’t stop creating it. It’s okay to take breaks, but never stop, because then you’ll start to lose yourself. If you believe in yourself and stay true to that passion, your dreams will come true.”
Cloud Nine is available on Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and wherever digital music is sold. Limbo will be performing at Blue Note Napa on Feb. 12 as part of a Valentine’s Day-themed Locals Night concert from 7-10 p.m. Admission is free for Napa locals, and tickets start at $10 for visitors. Blue Note is at 1030 Main St., Napa. To keep up with Limbo, follow @youknowlimbo on Instagram, and visit www.ohlimbo.com to learn more.