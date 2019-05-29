The BottleRock music festival provides a unique opportunity for local bands to perform on the same stages as national and internationally renowned acts. These local artists are chosen by a committee to perform. Serf Barto, the frontman and lead vocalist of the Napa-based alternative rock outfit Forgotten Dreamers, has been lucky enough to be selected twice.
Barto and his bandmates, James Porter and James Yokoi, previously performed at BottleRock 2017 under the name Serf and James, a name they’ve been playing music under in the Bay Area for more than 10 years. This year, the same trio returned to the BottleRock stage, joined by new drummer Mikey Rhinehart under their new project title, Forgotten Dreamers.
Forgotten Dreamers performed on Friday at noon on the Lagunitas stage to a delighted crowd. Their set was both eclectic and very polished, comprising a mix of new material featuring bouncing synths and tasteful samples, as well as some of their older material and a chilling cover of “Zombie” by The Cranberries.
I met with Barto the following afternoon to talk about his experience performing at the festival as well as rebranding as a band. Here’s what he said:
Zak Fennie: I’m going to start with the question many of your local fans want to know the answer to: What inspired you to make the transition from Serf and James to Forgotten Dreamers?
Serf Barto: “That’s a hot topic! (laughs) Our name led to some confusion. Some people thought that we were exclusively surf rock, and we’d been in Napa so long that we started playing covers, often enough that we sort of became a cover band. We said to ourselves, how do we differentiate our sets from the gigs that fund our original music, and the shows where we play our original music? So we officially started our cover band called Serf and James, and Forgotten Dreamers became our project for our original music.”
Fennie: Would you say that your music has changed stylistically as a result of your rebranding or vice-versa?
Barto: “Ooh, that’s a really good question! It’s like “What came first, the chicken or the egg?” I think that our sound led to the name change, because we knew we wanted to change our sound, then the question sort of presented itself as to whether we should rebrand, and it all started to make sense.”
Fennie: Who are some of the artists you draw influence from as Forgotten Dreamers?
Barto: “Actually, it’s funny. I just saw them: Sir Sly! I’m a huge fan. Not only are they amazing songwriters, but I’ve heard they write hundreds of songs before the figure out the ones they are going to release, but they also just have a really rich stage presence. They’re also always pushing their sound forward, which is something we’re still learning. They’re good at using all of the tools that are available to them. Joywave and The National are other influences for me. Metallica definitely for James (Porter), and Frank Sinatra for me as well. I think sometimes I can’t help but sing like a crooner, and I attribute that to Sinatra.”
Fennie: This is your second year playing BottleRock, and the first under your new project. How has your experience differed year to year?
Barto: “This one was different for us because we realized that we had to stop making excuses for ourselves to move forward and use this as a jumping off point rather than a destination. That’s easy to do, I feel like we sometimes get trapped thinking of ourselves as who we are instead of what we can be.”
Fennie: As a music fan and regular BottleRock-attendee, how do you feel about this year’s Festival as a whole compared to previous years?
Barto: “You know I was talking to a lot of people about this, and I think I have different answers depending on who I’m talking to. But if I’m being true to my childish self, it’s just so exciting that there’s thousands of musicians in Napa right now. The adult critic in me may have picked different artists here and there, but regardless of who I would have booked, the fact that there’s this much music in Napa is exciting.”
Fennie: You’ve been in the Napa music scene for over a decade now. In your opinion, how has the scene changed, and do you think it’s easier or harder now for a new project to find their footing within the scene?
Barto: “I think it’s easier now because I think there’s a bit more camaraderie now than there has been in the past. People are always going to be competitive by nature, but the fact that we can all be running a race and still look over and say “Wow that guy runs really fast,” and we can genuinely appreciate that is awesome. I think that’s the big difference in the music scene now versus when I was just getting into it.”
Fennie: You’ve worked in the wine and hospitality industry within the Napa Valley for some years now. Do you think there are any similarities between that and the local music industry, or is it a totally different animal?
Barto: “That’s a really different question! I know you’ve done the same thing, working in hospitality. I’m sure you know it’s all about communicating effectively with people, whether you’re a musician or in hospitality. And I’ve heard both jobs being compared to a performance. It’s been cool to connect with people and that’s sort of resonated with both music and working within the wine business.”
Fennie: I know you have three beautiful kids. How has being a father affected you as a musician, and conversely, how has being a musician affected you as father?
Barto: “I think it’s given me a very unique perspective. I know there are a lot of fathers, but there aren’t a lot of fathers out there as weird as me (laughs). I had my son when I had just turned 21, and it really helped me both grow up quick in some ways and also desperately hold onto my childish nature in other ways. I’m still working on that balance.”
Fennie: What’s next for Forgotten Dreamers?
Barto: “Right now, we’re working on writing new material. We have four singles recorded, two of which should be released soon. We definitely want to start playing some shows again soon. We’ve spent a long time writing these songs, and we’re nervous and excited to release them and see where that takes us. Other than that, we’re just trying to keep creating, and creating more frequently.”
Fennie: Do you have anything else you would like to say to our readers?
Barto: “Honestly, I want to say thank you, Zak, for supporting the scene and having a passion for it, and to anyone who reads this for their interest. It’s really cool to see you spreading the love of music in Napa.”
Forgotten Dreamers’ debut single “Stay In My Head” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever digital music is sold or streamed. To learn more and keep up with Forgotten Dreamers, follow @forgottendreamersband on Instagram and visit www.forgottendreamers.com.