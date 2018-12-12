The Napa music scene is blooming now with talented artists from a vast spectrum of genres including rock, folk, reggae, hip-hop, country, and electronic music.
Since I started writing about music for the Register earlier this year, I’ve been exposed to numerous concerts put on by both local and national touring bands. Something that has impressed me is just how many local artists are putting the same amount of focus, energy, and dedication into their craft as some of the big-name artists I’ve seen. One such local artist I met recently is a pop singer-songwriter who simply goes by the name “Nedy.”
As a solo artist, Nedy draws influence from a wide array of musicians. “Growing up, I listened to a lot of different kinds of music from Fleetwood Mac to my uncle’s Spanish duo. When I was 14, I was really into Avril Lavigne, much like every 14 year old at the time,” she says with a laugh. “In high school, I really got into the Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with old school hip-hop, specifically A Tribe Called Quest.”
Nedy started playing music as a teenager beginning with guitar, drums, and piano from ages 14-18. She started taking vocal lessons shortly after she began writing her own songs at age 22. “In 2012, I released my first EP, ‘Got Music.’ It was all acoustic with minimal production,” she says.
In 2017 at age 27, Nedy decided to try writing in a slightly different style. “I started doing the pop thing about a year ago,” she says. “I recorded and released my EP ‘Through The Fire’ in June of this year. It’s all still pretty new but I’m actually using the same approach. Some chords are changed during the production process but the writing process remains the same and so does the melody.”
After releasing “Through the Fire,” Nedy embarked on a multi-state Northwest tour over the summer titled “The Extreme Tour,” which included cities in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Utah. The Extreme Tour is sponsored by a humanitarian nonprofit organization called New Hope that assists underprivileged youth and helps domestic and sexual assault survivors.
Nedy is currently working on booking more shows in the Napa area in 2019, and hopes to take her music on another national, and possibly international tour in the future. One local show is at Blue Note on Jan. 15 from 7-10 p.m.. It’s a local's night show, so admission is free for locals and tickets for visitors start at $10.
Nedy’s new EP is played in frequent rotation on Napa’s local radio station, 99.3 The Vine, and is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, and most music streaming services. To learn more about Nedy, visit www.officialnedy.com.