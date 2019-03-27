Jonathan Fetzer, known professionally as “Fetz,” is an electronic music producer and local solo artist based in the Napa Valley. In addition to his music career, Fetz works at Blue Note Napa as its house manager.
At just under 30 years old, Fetz also has years of experience working within the music industry for companies such as LiveNation, radio stations including Napa’s own 99.3 The Vine and noteworthy live music venues such as the Avalon in Hollywood and Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.
These experiences have shaped Fetz into a versatile and well-rounded musician and producer. Last week, we talked about his experiences as well as his newest release, an EP titled “Light/Dark” released on March 15.
Fennie: How did you get started in the world of music production?
Fetz: “The first time I produced my own music was in 11th grade at New Tech High in the computer lab; the computers had GarageBand installed on them. I had a background in choir and piano, and my friend showed me GarageBand and I said “Hey, this is cool,” and I just started throwing a bunch of random loops together and I made a couple songs that way. Later on, I bought a synthesizer and played in a band for a while, although I stopped recording music on my own. Around 2011 when I was in college, a friend gave me a copy of Ableton Live, and I started recording my own stuff again, playing with different effects and voices.”
Fennie: Who are some of your musical influences?
Fetz: “The Faint is a band I’ve been listening to since high school, and Late of the Pier is one that I discovered later on. I have a real love of chiptune/video game music. I grew up playing those old consoles and video games, and when I hear those sounds now they invoke a feeling of nostalgia, which I try to bring to my music. Daft Punk and The Prodigy are also big influences of mine.”
Fennie: How would you describe your genre to someone who’s never heard your music before?
Fetz: “I would call it upbeat dance music, with a real basis in house music. I incorporate a lot of those video game and chiptune sounds, although my newer stuff is more synthwave. I call it ‘chipwave;’ another one of my friends calls it ‘heartwave.’”
Fennie: How has your experience working in the music industry influenced you as a musician and producer?
Fetz: “I think in an unconscious way it’s exposed me to a lot of different ways music has been presented. Working festivals and being able to see my favorite artists definitely inspired me. Although most of my influence comes from my outside niche.
“I’m making what I feel. The genres I study are longer form but I don’t necessarily abide by a rule, I create from the heart. I think of it as an art form, and while I don’t necessarily create for the radio, I’m certainly happy if my music does get played.”
Fennie: Let’s talk about your new Light/Dark EP and the production process that went into creating that.
Fetz: “There are two tracks on this EP, “Bladed Dreams” and “Breathe.” They represent light and dark, respectively. I decided to experiment with a different sort of energy for this release. The focus of my previous tracks was to make people dance, so naturally they were faster. With these ones I started writing at a slower tempo, so there’s a different feel and more space for the music to breathe. One special element is one of the synthesizers I used uses the sound chips of the Commodore 64 computer, which again harkens back to that nostalgia feeling.
“As for the lyrics, I really wanted to express this idea of light and dark being within us all and finding that balance in between. Overall, you can feel happy or sad, but ultimately it’s a choice and it’s all about the journey. There’s this idea of reminding myself to breathe and letting go of any anxiety, stress, or pressure that was very liberating to write.”
Fennie: Anything else you would like to say to our readers?
Fetz: “Just that I make music because I want to share and express myself. My goal is for it to resonate with listeners and invoke a sense of relief and positivity, the courage to be yourself, and a desire to do what you love.”
“Light/Dark” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music streaming platforms. Fetz is active an all social media platforms under the handle @fetzaudio. He also creates his own art, and is available for commissions. His website showcases his music and visual work. To learn more about Fetz, visit www.fetzcreates.art.