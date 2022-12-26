Emma K. Morris’ intentional life

Napa Valley-based Emma K. Morris always hoped she would live a creative life that was a force for good. And now — as one of the leading influencers within the world of lifestyle photography — by blending stunning imagery with an ethical living ethos into visually compelling storytelling, she is doing just that.

I first discovered Morris’ photography when I was captivated by the photos she posted on Instagram that often reminded me of Flemish Baroque paintings by Cornelis Mahu. Morris’ work often involves transforming food, wine and natural light into stylish, attention-grabbing photos. In person she is often clad in a simple dress. Her broad smile, distinctive eyewear and the multiple cameras that dangle around her neck echo the singularity and intensity that reverberates in her work.

America’s youngest disc jockey

Morris grew up in a small town near Lansing, Michigan, just one hour outside of Detroit.

“My dad was the oldest of eight on a dairy farm, and that farm remains in our family to this day,” she said. “It's the building block to who I am. It’s where I learned respect for the land, to garden, to sew, to bake.”

When she was very young she imagined that she might become a veterinarian or an oceanographer, but then music grabbed her attention. Whereas most teens just listen to their favorite bands and maybe put up a few posters on their bedroom wall, Morris was unsatisfied with such modest signs of enthusiasm. Instead, she organized a popular online fan chatroom for her favorite band — Hanson — and called into the local radio station, Z101.7, so frequently that they hired her as their teen correspondent, eventually giving her own disc jockey slot when she was just 16 years old.

“I think I was the youngest disc jockey in America at one point,” she said and then laughed. “The experience was great because it gave me access to the bands I loved, but it also gave me the opportunity to refine my own voice and style, too.”

A self-proclaimed “emo-punk kid” with dyed hair and thick eyeliner, the young Morris would eventually be recruited by Sony Music and provided opportunities to gain backstage access to superstar acts such as Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ben Folds, Good Charlotte and many other popular bands as she finished high school and started college.

But something was missing. While working and studying marketing at Michigan State University, she increasingly had become disillusioned with the music industry.

“It was disappointing when I’d bring in bands that were making great music but might not have the ‘look,’ and so they weren’t taken seriously,” she said. “It felt too shallow — more about the appearance and not about the heart.”

Although convinced that the music industry would not be her final career choice, Morris said the experience had given her a deeper appreciation for her own world view.

“What I came to understand was that helping provide a platform for people to share their own voice was really what was driving me,” she said.

After college and before eventually moving to the Napa Valley and committing to the life of a photographer, Morris exited the music industry and spent time running the marketing and public relations department for United Arts of Central Florida. There she helped to build community through the power of art.

Vegetarianism, cameras and art

By then Morris noticed a few consistent themes in her life. One was helping share compelling voices and ideas. Another was that she found the idea of eating animals unappetizing.

“Growing up in the Midwest surrounded by farm culture, I never identified as a vegetarian — that just wasn’t a word in my vocabulary,” she said. “I simply knew that I loved animals and I didn’t like to eat meat. It wasn’t until college that I started to call myself a vegetarian.”

Beyond her love of animals, she also believed that eating a plant-based diet would help reduce harmful greenhouse gasses that contribute to global warming.

“Everyone has their own path and so I don’t judge anyone’s choices, but for me there’s just an intentionality associated with not eating meat that speaks deeply to me,” she said. “I realize that I am in an unbelievably privileged position to be able to say that, and here in the Napa Valley we’re often in a bubble surrounded by the best farms and progressive minds.”

The other consistent theme in her life was a camera. Even when she was a child she carried around a small Canon camera. She used it to collect photos, organizing the pictures into thick scrapbooks that documented her life.

“I didn’t think too much about cameras then, but it was always with me,” she said. “This was before phones could take pictures. Having the camera was a way to keep track of everything, but it wasn’t just about snapping a shot. I was also trying to capture the way a scene made me feel.”

A quest for new adventures brought Morris to the Napa Valley, where she initially worked within the worlds of public relations and freelance copyediting, often providing creative direction for photo shoots at restaurants and wineries.

“Instagram had just started to take off, and I was really into food styling at that point,” she said. “At one shoot I was making all these recommendations to the photographer and they looked at me and said, ‘You should just do this yourself.’ That’s when the lightbulb went off.”

Since then Morris has built her photo clientele to include some of the biggest names in the food and wine industries — from Frog’s Leap Winery in Rutherford to the super-hip plant-based eatery in Healdsburg, Little Saint. Her photos now carry with them both artistic power and a certain level of her own ethos and purposefulness.

“I love that my clients are some of my best friends and people I love to hang out with,” she said. “About half of my clients are in Napa and Sonoma, while the other half are mostly in Healdsburg. I have others — in LA, San Francisco and other places, too, — but with travel being rough over the last few years it has been nice to stick close to home.”

Beyond Morris’ paid clients, she also donates her time and photography to various causes, including Zero Foodprint. Named “Humanitarian of the Year” by the James Beard Foundation, Zero Foodprint sees food as both a solution to and a driver of global warming. This being the case, they offer crowd-fund grants to farmers to help them switch to renewable farming practices such as rooftop regenerative gardens and composting projects.

“They [Zero Foodprint] are beyond inspiring,” Morris said. “But there are tons of people in the food world doing amazing work out here, too — with much of that happening right here in Northern California.”

To capitalize on the good works being done locally, in 2018 Morris and two friends — Liz Murray and Jordan Felling — launched “Napa Makes.” Intended as a community-driven annual event to showcase local artists and craftspeople, while supporting Napa’s Oxbow School campus, the program was such a success that the city of Napa has recently asked to adopt the name and expand the program.

Perfectly inline with Morris’ world view, the Napa Makes program not only provides a platform for artists but it also supported The Oxbow School — a private single semester school for high school juniors and seniors focused on art education.

“We are so happy that the city of Napa is going to continue the work we started,” Morris said. “The creative vibrancy of this place is so critically important, and is often the basis for so much good being done out there.”

Nearby vegetarian restaurant recommendations by Morris:

Napa Valley

Yak & Yeti — My go-to for takeout. Any cream-based dishes can be made with coconut milk by request to be vegan.

Dutch Door — The tofu wrap is the best vegan item, but as of now it’s only a “special” and seems to sell out immediately. They also offer tempeh versions of all chicken-based sandwiches and a vegan chili that’s very satisfying.

Food Shed — Reliable salad and grain options but also their burrata pizza, which is actually delicious vegan as it’s their sourdough crust topped with homemade marinara if you don’t add the cheese (packaged separately).

Southside — Great for grab and go. Their beans are vegetarian, so I enjoy the tostada and also the protein bowl (add avocado!).

Small World — Falafel pita of my dreams, forever and ever!

TORC — For a dinner spot, they always have a handmade pasta that’s veg as well as yummy salads and veg sides.

Gott’s Roadside — Impossible burgers and chicken nuggets are a fun treat from time to time.

PRESS — Though it has a steakhouse vibe, they respectfully honor dietary restrictions. I have been consistently impressed by the vegetables I’ve been served there.

The Station — All the toasts, sandwiches and coffees are seasonal and great for a quick stop.

Sonoma County

Little Saint — Fully plant-based concept by brilliant minds behind SingleThread Farm. Killer cocktail program, including non-alcoholic options.

Psychic Pie — Sourdough pizza “al taglio” (by the cut) so you can try them all. In Sebastopol.

Valley Bar and Bottle — Thoughtfully sourced and prepared, friendly faces. Limited menu, generally very veg-friendly. Sonoma Square.

Kivelstadt Cellars — A solid food program, including a house-made veggie burger. Menu tends to skew veg-friendly since Chef Jennifer McMurry (from Dillon Beach Resort) has come on.

Oakland

JooDooBoo — Korean banchan. House-made tofu daily. Mostly vegetables. Former chef who worked under Chef Hiro at Terra in St. Helena.

Lion Dance Cafe — Singaporean and Italian fusion, fully vegan. The Shoabing sando is not to be missed!