Epic movies need epic music. Join Maestro Michael Guttman of Symphony Napa Valley and guest cellist Jing Zhao for a live performance of music written from Hollywood blockbusters at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Lincoln Theater.
Relive music from the greatest movie soundtracks, including music from "Schindler’s List" and "Star Wars" by John Williams. Also on the program is composer Tan Dun’s Cello Concerto from "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," made famous by Yo-Yo Ma.
Lincoln Theater welcomes back guest cellist Jing Zhao for this performance. With her musicality and virtuosity, Jing is considered one of the most exciting artists performing on the international stage. The leading Chinese cellist of her generation, Jing trained under Maestro Mstislav Rostropovich and Yo-Yo Ma and went on to win the first prize of the prestigious ARD International Music Competition in Munich in 2005 and the 2009 Exxon Mobil Music award in Japan.
Seiji Ozawa chose her as soloist for the opening New Year’s concert of the China National Center for the Performing Arts. In addition to touring internationally, she is also guest professor at Beijing Conservatory and Tokyo College of Music. She has recorded numerous albums, including one that features two of Tan Dun's Cello Concertos with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Maestro Tan Dun conducting.
Guttman is conducting Symphony Napa Valley. In addition to being music director of the symphony, Guttman founded the Pietrasanta Concerto festival in Tuscany. He is the principal guest conductor of the Brussels Chamber Orchestra, and the leader of the acclaimed Arriaga Quartet and the Michael Guttman Tango Quartet.
Guttman is also the music director of various other international festivals and orchestras, including the Crans Montana Classics Festival in Switzerland, the Belgian Chamber Orchestra, Odessa Classics in Ukraine, and Le Printemps du Violon in Paris. He was, at the age of ten, the youngest student ever to be admitted into the Brussels Royal Conservatory of Music. Encouraged by his late mentor Isaac Stern, Guttman studied at the Juilliard School in New York with Dorothy Delay, the Juilliard Quartet and Felix Galimir.
Ticket prices are $30 to $65. To purchase tickets, go to lincolntheater.org or call the box office at 707-944-9900.