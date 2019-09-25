Erin Dertner presents a workshop on painting with acrylics with from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Jessel Gallery in Napa.
Dertner says acrylic paints have the advantages of both watercolors and oils. She will show how to create vibrant scenes in a supportive atmosphere, that includes a potluck lunch.
The cost is $60 per day or $110 for both days with your own supplies. It is $75 per day or $140 with their supplies.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
RSVP to jesselgallery@napanet.net or call 257-2350.
Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. For details, visit jesselgallery.com.