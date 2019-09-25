{{featured_button_text}}

Erin Dertner presents a workshop on painting with acrylics with from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Jessel Gallery in Napa. 

Dertner says acrylic paints have the advantages of both watercolors and oils. She will show how to create vibrant scenes in a supportive atmosphere, that includes a potluck lunch.

The cost is $60 per day or $110 for both days with your own supplies. It is $75 per day or $140 with their supplies.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

RSVP to jesselgallery@napanet.net or call 257-2350.

Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. For details, visit jesselgallery.com.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags