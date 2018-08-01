Napa author Erina Bridget Ring will sign copies of her newest work, “The Neighborhood” from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 at Copperfield’s in Napa.
“The Neighborhood,” contemporary novel is about life in a small town “where people are both ordinary and unusual and events in the neighborhood are chaotic and funny and sad,” Ring said.
The protagonist, Gretchen O’Malley, thinks her new neighborhood is nice and quiet, as ordinary as any other neighborhood. But this soon changes. Every day, a new dilemma arises, pulling her into the chaos, and as she gets to know her neighbors she discovers comedy, cruelty, and even tragedy.
“The Neighborhood” is Ring’s fifth published work and is available at Copperfield’s in Napa, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.com.
For more information, visit Ring’s website, www.erinabridgetring.com.