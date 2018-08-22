Artist Diane Pope will be a guest teacher at a Jessel Gallery watercolor workshop at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Pope's topic is painting birds and she will share her process for painting birds, from underpainting, shadowing, creating the look of feathers, and techniques for painting the eyes, beak and legs.
Painting experience is helpful but beginners are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies although Pope will have photos of birds to use.
The cost is $40. To reserve a place send a check, made out to Diane Pope, to Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, CA 94558.
The Jessel Gallery will also host a speed dating event, for "ages 40ish to 60ish," to benefit wildfire victims, from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25. The cost is $20. To reserve a place, call Maria Hudak at 707-980-8717 or email joyfromtheinside@gmail.com.