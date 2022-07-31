'Every Brilliant Thing' at Lucky Penny

The Guardian called “Every Brilliant Thing” “one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression—and possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see, full stop ... heart-wrenching, hilarious.”

The Independent wrote: “'Every Brilliant Thing' finds a perfect balance between conveying the struggles of life, and celebrating all that is sweet in it.”

Lucky Penny presents the acclaimed solo show, performed by Craig A. Miller, for two performances only on Aug. 13 and 14.

Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, who first performed it, the story is told by the narrator, a 6-year old whose mother is in the hospital after attempting suicide. To help her find something to make her happy, he starts writing a list of good things in the world, those things that make life worth living, such as: "1. Ice cream. 2. Kung fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me."

He leaves his list on her pillow, and he knows she has read it because she has corrected the spelling; his list continues to grow.

“What Macmillan offers, with great sensitivity behind the abundant laughs, is a child’s fierce, flawed attempt to make sense of adult unhappiness and a meditation on the shadow that a loved one’s depression casts over the lives of a family,” the Evening Standard of London wrote.

"Every Brilliant Thing" sold out three consecutive runs at the Edinburgh Festival. During its run at the Barrow Street Theatre in New York, it was filmed for broadcast on HBO and first aired in 2016. It continues to tour around the world.

Craig A. Miller was formerly artistic director of 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa and partnered with Lucky Penny on multiple productions before he left California to become an assistant professor of acting and directing at the University of Idaho. He performed “Every Brilliant Thing” for Idaho Repertory Theatre this June.

All seats are $30.

The new season

In September, Lucky Penny's 2022-23 season begins with eight plays and musicals planned. The season opener is the 2013 Tony Award winner for Best Play, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang.

This touching, outrageous comedy is built around characters and themes inspired by the world of Anton Chekhov, but it speaks to modern sensibilities about family responsibilities, the nature of success, global warming and nostalgia for simpler times.

The season continues with “Sweeney Todd,” “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol,” “Saving Santa,” “Disney’s Descendants,” “And the World Goes ’Round,” “Silent Sky,” and “The Great American Trailer Park Musical – 10th Anniversary Revival.”

Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 season. Subscribers receive the maximum discount on all tickets while securing prime seats far in advance. Online ticketing for all shows is available at www.luckypennynapa.com. Questions can be answered by email to info@luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.

The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center includes a 99-seat black box theater with high-tech air filtration, and full bar selections are available before and during performances. The location is 1758 Industrial Way in Napa.