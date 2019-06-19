It’s time to pop the bubbly when family and friends achieve personal milestones.
For example, my husband and I just celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. Eldest daughter Leah completed an award-winning documentary, “Big Sonia,” after nine years of sweat equity. Last July, youngest daughter Maura covered 400 miles during five weeks of hiking on the Colorado/Continental Divide Trail.
Passion, patience and perseverance were no small tasks in reaching these summits, often over extraordinary, intensive amounts of time and planning. That’s what it takes. Just ask my friend, and Register features editor, Sasha Paulsen.
I recently completed Sasha’s new effervescent, debut novel, “Dancing on the Spider’s Web,” an imaginative and often humorous 459 page-turner, fueled by a writing journey, ultimately encompassing 10 years.
“This book did not start out to be a historical novel,” Sasha wrote in the Acknowledgements section, “but time and life have rendered it nearly so. Two small children may have slowed the progress of my writing, but they also made it come alive. As I finally finished this story, it was with no small pride that I could turn to my son Sam, the doctor, for medical fact-checking, and to my daughter, Ariel, the linguist, for expert editing.”
Naturally, a local reader and/orFOS (Friend of Sasha) might assume that “Dancing’s” settings (1970s Napa, Berkeley, and San Francisco), the story’s three key characters (Sarah Glass, Rory McIntyre and Gabriel Dinesen) and Sarah’s adventures (from California to Mexico) are fact-based composites.
“Not much,” said Sasha. “It’s a hard thing to explain that this is not auto-biographical at all, although I did grow up in Napa and went to Napa High. Part of the function of fiction is that you take bits and pieces of all of kinds of things – fragments of conversations, an interesting stranger, an idea, and you recombine them into creatures of your imagination.”
“As far as writing goes, I think the challenge is deciding – even if it’s fiction – ‘is this true to this character, to life? Does it ring true? Maybe this is a journalist’s preoccupation. But I think readers can answer that.’”
Writing can often be a lonely endeavor. Luckily, Napa Valley’s established authors as well as aspiring wordsmiths can find solace and community in a burgeoning literary scene here, according to Naomi Chamblin. Her store, Napa Bookmine, hosts both a general and poetry book club, plus regular readings by authors.
“Our library has book clubs including a teen book club,” Chamblin said, “and I love Lori Narlock’s creation, The Napa Valley Bookfest.”
In addition to the ongoing success of the annual Napa Writer’s Conference, Chamblin recommends the AAUW-sponsored yearly Authors Forum showcasing four women, each of whom share their story and journey that led to writing. “This event,” said Chamblin,” is incredibly moving and a must-see!”
“Dancing on the Spider’s Web” will be available beginning June 21 at Napa Bookmine and Copperfield’s and through Amazon. com.
Sasha and Lori Narlock will discuss “Spider’s Web” and the art of the novel at Bookmine at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.
The Jessel Gallery will host an official book launch party 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5. The Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.
Sasha admits her interest is now on a new book she is crafting, and I’m wondering — will we have to wait another decade to read it?
“Writing my book was sheer pleasure,” she said, “But by the time it was published, I felt like a person who had dragged herself to the top of a Himalayan mountain, suffering from hypoxia, hypothermia and probably having lost fingers, toes and my nose to frostbite.”
Sometimes, that’s what it takes.
