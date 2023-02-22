W.C. Fields was fond of saying, “Never work with children or animals. They are scene stealing and completely unpredictable."

Gregory Popovich, creator, director, small animal trainer and performer in his show, the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, might chuckle hearing that recommendation.

On Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m., at the Empress Theatre in Vallejo, audiences will marvel at the show’s stars: 12 house cats, 10 dogs, three geese, four doves, parrot, special guest Diamond the mini-horse and newly added cast member, a pig named Luci.

These cuties are both scene stealing and often unpredictable, making the 90-minute show that much more entertaining.

Popovich, a native of Kiev, Ukraine, is an alumnus of the Moscow Circus and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, a trained clown and world record-setting juggler. A professional circus performer since age 12, he grew up with dogs and cats as his closest playmates backstage while his parents performed in the Moscow Circus.

Popovich personally trains the dogs and cats, all rescues that complete the core cast of Comedy Pet Theater. When on tour if time permits, he often visits local animal shelters scouting to find an animal that just might be a perfect fit to join the four-legged cast.

Despite the challenging task of traveling with animals, the company has performed in 25 countries around the world and featured on television’s The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Animal Planet and America’s Got Talent.

The troupe has also appeared in People Magazine, the New York Times Sunday Magazine, the Los Angeles Times and The New Yorker. “Comedy Pet Theater is like a Cirque show with animals,” wrote USA Today.

The company began in 2004 and now presents weekly shows at the V Theater in Last Vegas eight months a year and tours for three months annually. Popovich is also the author of two books, "Doggie Gone Good" and "You Can Train Your Cat."

I caught up with Popovich on the road and managed to throw a few questions his way.

Is it hard to tour with the animals stateside?

“I have five special, educated assistants who help me take care of the pets 24/7. We have a comfortable trailer with air conditioning and heat, and we save an area for each pet. In fact, pets like to see new places.”

Have any animals in your little “zoo” retired lately?

“A few kittens and dogs are retired. They now stay at home to enjoy the rest of their lives. But we’re excited by our new star, Luci the pig.”

How long can an animal perform?

“It depends upon the breed of the pets. Cats and dogs can act up to 10-12 years. The oldest member of our team, a green Capron parrot, is now 22 years old, still active and enjoying performing.”

Is there a routine you follow, for example, do the animals have to nap before a show?

“Yes, their time schedule is: morning exercise followed by breakfast, a walk out on the stage and then rest before a show, for sure. House cats sleep 20 hours a day — before, after and some even during the show.”

How do the animals get along with each other?

"They have the same situation as human society. Some of them communicate well, but some don’t have a connection with each other. In that case, I have to keep them separated."

What is the most fun you have with the animals?

“Responsibility and love.”

Finding a proscenium theater that allows animals backstage is a challenge. Special thanks to Renay Conlin, executive director of the Vallejo Center for the Arts, for opening the curtain to kids and families.

The presentation of Comedy Pet Theater under the auspices of E & M Presents is the fifth time I’ve brought the show to various cities. It is a truly heartwarming experience and a crowd pleaser for all ages. Despite the mantra of W.C. Fields, it’s hard to resist sharing the fun that kids and animals afford.

To view clips of the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, visit: tinyurl.com/fhc58brc.

For tickets to the March 4 show, visit eandmpresents.org.