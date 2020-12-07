Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Zarzuelas to return to Jarvis Conservatory -- on the big screen

The Zarzuela was the main operatic music form in Western Europe in the late 19th century and early 20th century. The grand music composers were centered in Spain, and their musical compositions still rank among the best of grand operas.

The original Zarzuelas were presented in theaters similar to today’s Broadway theaters. In Madrid alone, there were 26. When a Zarzuela was a hit, such as “La Gran Via,” the show could be playing with different casts of actors and singers in as many as 15 theaters simultaneously. With the advent of television in the mid-1950s and its multitude of programs, the need waned for as many live theaters in Spain and elsewhere.

Zarzuela productions in Spanish theaters included many spoken phrases along with singing parts. However, the inclusion of these spoken parts turned out to be a weak link of the Zarzuela opera art form – a boring interjection of spoken words into great music that can tell the story better through its songs.

“When in Spain,” said William “my wife Leticia and I at once recognized that weak link. Succeeding Jarvis Conservatory productions of Zarzuelas eliminated the spoken parts and elevated the story through the words of songs and ‘acting’ on the part of the singers.”