Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Zarzuelas to return to Jarvis Conservatory -- on the big screen

Napa is home to a trio of lovingly-restored, historic venues that showcase the performing arts: the Napa Valley Opera House, Uptown Theater Napa and Jarvis Conservatory. All three boast a rich history of paying homage to their origins and to their unique architecture.
The 218-seat Jarvis Conservatory was realized in 1994 when Letitia Jarvis discovered a gutted, native stone constructed building located at 1117 Main St. in Napa.
Formerly the Lisbon Winery, a second incarnation of the original business built by Joseph Matthews in 1880, Letitia recognized that an ideal location and the promise of superb acoustics would be a winning combination for music, film, puppetry, opera and educational programs she and husband William could bring to the community.
Twenty-six years later, while sitting in wait for our treasured venues to re-open, I checked in with co-owner William E. Jarvis and General Manager Jesse Petrick. I’d heard an interesting rumor that the Jarvis was cooking up a return of one of their signature series.
Turns out, planning is in the works for a Zarzuelas Festival – the screening of 13 films in high definition over three weekends – projected for March/April 2021. Each film will showcase the popular, true-to-tradition Zarzuelas that were fully-produced, performed and premiered live on the Jarvis stage from 1995 to 2005.
The Zarzuela was the main operatic music form in Western Europe in the late 19th century and early 20th century. The grand music composers were centered in Spain, and their musical compositions still rank among the best of grand operas.
The original Zarzuelas were presented in theaters similar to today’s Broadway theaters. In Madrid alone, there were 26. When a Zarzuela was a hit, such as “La Gran Via,” the show could be playing with different casts of actors and singers in as many as 15 theaters simultaneously. With the advent of television in the mid-1950s and its multitude of programs, the need waned for as many live theaters in Spain and elsewhere.
Zarzuela productions in Spanish theaters included many spoken phrases along with singing parts. However, the inclusion of these spoken parts turned out to be a weak link of the Zarzuela opera art form – a boring interjection of spoken words into great music that can tell the story better through its songs.
“When in Spain,” said William “my wife Leticia and I at once recognized that weak link. Succeeding Jarvis Conservatory productions of Zarzuelas eliminated the spoken parts and elevated the story through the words of songs and ‘acting’ on the part of the singers.”
“Letitia’s knowledge of the Spanish language and Spain’s culture made it possible for her to get acquainted with Madrid’s top musician families and theater producers. She motivated them to share the responsibility for making our English Zarzuelas reflect the authentic Spanish culture of the time. They helped us with authentic costumes, authentic Spanish dancers and with our Spanish Zarzuela Orchestra conductor.”
Mounting one Zarzuela production is no small feat. Multiply that by the number 13!
“We relied on all the Jarvis Conservatory resources, including many volunteers,” shared William. “A typical cast was about 30 singers and dancers, mostly housed at the Jarvis Annex for one month. The singers had been auditioned at three different theaters – one on the East Coast, Midwest and Los Angeles. The stage director and I chose our singers from over 100 auditions. Singing in a Zarzuela turned out to be an important step in many of their careers.”
“Jarvis Conservatory seated an orchestra of 30 trained musicians in our classic orchestra box below the stage. Most of the performances had a professional conductor from Madrid. There were also two additional Madrid coaches and six professional dancers, all from Madrid.”
“Most of the costumes and props were purchased from Spanish theater troupes, so the productions are authentic to the Spanish region from which each opera story was taken. These Zarzuela costumes are being stored for future use.”
“The typical out-of-pocket cost for a Jarvis Zarzuela production – including orchestra, costumes, staging, management and recording - was a little over $1 million per production, donated by Jarvis founders. This amount is a real bargain for a professional opera production. It came with a lot of ‘do-it-yourself’ work such as English translations and subtitles, complete re-doing of the opera itself and the editing of sound and music.”
“The final result of our Conservatory Zarzuelas is the employment of the truly great Zarzuela music to tell simple ‘every day’ stories. These ‘heartfelt’ stories are in contrast to the grand ones found in many Italian operas. The new Jarvis Conservatory Zarzuelas have proven to be more authentic, entertaining and engaging than the original Spanish productions. In addition to being much-improved works, the Jarvis Conservatory Zarzuelas are the remaining evidence of a great musical chapter of the world’s classical music.”
If you can’t wait to once again sit in the intimate, super comfy and historical ambiance of the Jarvis Conservatory and watch a Zarzuela on the large screen, all 13 recordings are available at Amazon.com (with royalties going to the theater). Or, check out YouTube.com for free to catch musical and dance excerpts from the Jarvis Zarzuelas. For re-opening and programming updates, subscribe to the Jarvis newsletter at/www.jarvisconservatory.com.
Evy Warshawski enjoys flaunting the arts in Napa County. Email her at evywar@gmail.com if an idea for this column wafts your way.
