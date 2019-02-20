Excerpts from ‘She’s Got This’
—”In all the romanticized versions of my life, none of them include trolling the web for egg donors. I can hear my mother now: “You’re doing what?” –Christina Julian
— “The last time I flew with Dad in his balloon, Tree Top Flyer, was three years ago, the twenty-ninth year he participated in the Great Reno Balloon Race. The basket held Dad, me, and my husband, Bill. ... We floated where the breeze took us, surveying the prisms of color the tops of the balloons make when you look down on them. How fortunate I was to experience something so spectacular with the two men I loved most.” — Teri Stevens
— “I shake my head and wonder: What is an hour? What is a day? What is a week? I learn that time means nothing. The clock nods: slip needle into catheter, write down numbers: pressures, gasses, beats, breaths. Twenty-four times a day. Phone calls, bedsheets, eleven IV bags. Her eyes, disbelieving. And waiting replaces time.” —Rina Faletti