Fariba Bogzaran

Scholar and artist Fariba Bogzaran will discuss Surrealism and the artist Gordon Onslow Ford at the Napa Valley Museum Oct. 12. She founded the dream studies program at John  F. Kennedy University in Berkeley.

The Napa Valley Museum presents the artist, scholar and "lucid-dreaming expert" Fariba Bogzaran, speaking about artist Gordon Onslow Ford and Surrealist art, on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Bogzaran founded the dream studies program at John  F. Kennedy University in Berkeley.

Her presentation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. is free with museum admission.

Bogzaran, who worked closely with Ford, will take part in a question-and-answer period and signing of the book she edited, "Gordon Onslow Ford: A Man on a Green Island." The book is for sale in the museum store.

The program is in conjunction with the museum’s two current exhibitions, "The Surrealist Revolution in America" in the Main Gallery and "Otherwhere" in the Spotlight and History Galleries.

The shows, which present a vivid collection of Surrealist art, close on Oct. 27.

The Napa Valley Museum is at  55 Presidents Circle, Yountville. For details, call 944-0500 or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.

