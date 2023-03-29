The Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance has announced the awards for February's Visual and Performing Arts Students of the Month.

The awards initiative seeks nominees monthly, culminating in an annual scholarship ceremony at the school year-end.

Here are February’s winners:

High School

Theater Management Award: Bridget Novak, American Canyon High School, Senior

Teacher Summer Heartt writes, ”As my stage manager and right hand, Bridget is organized, supportive and kind. She is an exceptional thinker and communicator, who I trust completely to run the show while I (the director) sit in the audience. While it may seem that stage managing is not an art in itself, I would beg to differ. Bridgit shows agility, intelligence. and exceptional communication skills. She plans to attend a UC next year and study directing, stage management, or maybe teaching.”

Theater Acting Award: Favian Alcantar Toscano, Napa High School, Senior

Teacher Patty Profitt writes: ”As a senior, Favian is new to the Napa High School Theatre Arts program. He has been in two plays this year and will soon be auditioning for a role in our upcoming production, 'Radium Girls.' He is auditioning at my request, based on his solid performances in 'Frankenstein' and 'The Tempest.' Both plays featured challenging, sometimes archaic, dialogue, which Favian picked up and memorized readily...In addition to quickly developing his skills as an actor, Favian brings a responsible, grounded level of commitment to any production he is involved with.”

Set Design Award: Abigail Thurmon, American Canyon High School, Senior

Teacher Summer Heartt writes, “Abigail is a gifted visual artist, with an innate sense of proportion and a clever way of capturing character in her inspired digital art pieces. This fall, she seized the opportunity to create sets for 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime,' which was one of our most technically challenging set designs in the history of our program.

"Abby was also recently awarded a gold medal in the area of set design for her presentation and design for our spring musical 'Newsies' at the Lenaea High School Theatre Festival.”

Dance Award (TIE): Maya Bose, Justin Siena High School, Senior

Teacher Laura Kelley-Weakley writes, “Maya's dance performance in the school musical production of 'Oklahoma' is breathtaking and inspirational. She carries her role in the ballet dream scene as the character of Laurey with passion, delight, and pain.

"She transcends the stage, taking her audience with her into the dreamlike state effortlessly. She's a dedicated, hardworking student. Her recent success can be credited, in part, to her theatre and dance instructors who support, teach, and guide her, but also to Maya's dedication to excellence.”

Dance Award (TIE): Jenny Herrera, Napa High School, Senior

Teacher Hollie Johnson writes, “Jenny started in our Dance Level 1 class, then moved up to Level 2, then Level 3 and Level 4, including auditioning and making the Breakers team and competition Gold Spiritleader team where she and her team just placed 1st in three dance divisions at the USA Northern California Dance Regional championships.

"She puts in the daily effort and positive attitude to get where she is now. She also has a 4.3 GPA and is a dance officer where she mentors others students. I’m so proud of her!”

Visual Art Award (TIE): Mia Nagle, Oxbow School, Junior

Teacher Alexeis Reyes writes, “Mia’s dedication to dive deeper into printmaking, combined with her commitment to understanding the processes, materials and tools, allows her to flourish as an artist. She approaches image-making with curiosity.

"In printmaking, she explored monotypes, mono-prints, linocuts, and copper etching techniques such as drypoint and aquatint. Mia relies on her drawing skills, which allows her to make extensive study drawings. The prints are a visual examination of how wetlands are disappearing along with their unique ecosystems, diminished by climate change over time."

Visual Art Award (TIE): Roman Topete, Justin Siena High School, Senior

Teacher Aleta Andrews writes, “Roman is an extraordinary student — one of those kids that is truly wise beyond their years. This is only his second year taking art, but he has completely embraced it and now identifies himself with being an activist artist.”

Roman says this about his own work: "'God's Will' is a representation of the stripping of Native American identity through pilgrims' forced Christian beliefs. This is relevant because American history is taught in a biased format that has switched the role of the true aggressor. 'God's Will' shows what really happened to Native Americans on a metaphorical and physical standpoint.”

Digital Art Award: Lourdes Lopez, New Tech High School, Junior

Teacher Lisa Gottfried writes, “Lourdes is totally at home in the motion graphic world. She created a wonderfully advanced piece for the Napa Lighted Arts Festival this year that impressed many an attendee. She is an independent and fully engaged learner and helps her classmates when needed. She's got a promising career in animation or motion graphics ahead of her, if she chooses.”

Middle and Elementary students

Visual Art Award (TIE): Angy Ramirez Rojas, Silverado Middle School, 8th Grade

Teacher Julia Zmed writes, ”Angy doesn't skip a beat. She uses every second of her time in class to create works that reflect who she is: her deep and personal love of music to her well-developed aesthetic sensibility. She is still a bit of a mystery to me, but always leaves me incredibly proud and excited for her next project.”

Visual Art Award (TIE): Angely Gallegos Mejia, Redwood Middle School, 7th Grade

Teacher Andrew Winegarner writes, “Angely is a wonderful student, always diligently working on class assignments. She always produces detailed and thoughtful art pieces, as evidenced by her self-portrait.”

Band and Orchestra Award (TIE): Katherine Lopez, Silverado Middle School, 8th Grade

Teacher Brian Beggs writes, “Katherine has been in the SMS Orchestra class for three years. Over those three years, Katherine has consistently improved and has always accepted challenges and strived to continue improving. Katherine has been a reliable, responsible, consistently positive student, and I think she will do very well in high school.”

Band and Orchestra Award (TIE): Kevin Ramos, Silverado Middle School, 8th Grade

Teacher Brian Beggs writes, ”Kevin has been a great student in the SMS advanced band class this year. Kevin has great playing skills and also does a great job of describing musical concepts and sounds in written assignments. Kevin is reliable, dependable and responsible and is a very positive person. Kevin helps other students and is respectful to others at school."

Visual Art Award (Tie): Bruno Corro, Phillips Magnet Elementary, 1st Grade

Teacher Paula Sotiras writes, ”Bruno used warm watercolors to paint spirals, practiced brush control, and used a black marker to draw a penguin with lines and shapes to create this beautiful work of art.”

Visual Art and Theater Award: Jessica Kreitz, Willow Elementary, 4th Grade

Teacher Shannon Hattyar writes, “Jessica is a talented visual artist, paying close attention to all the details of each specific technique, practicing, and then executing with skill and often, her own creative twist. She is a thoughtful artist, sketching and taking her time to plan out and complete her compositions with care.

"Jessica also excels in the performing arts, stretching her body and using facial expressions to depict and communicate the tone or lyrics of a song or a piece of text...she is so committed to being creative, imaginative, and inspired through the arts.”

Band and Orchestra: Michael Smith, Alta Heights Elementary School, 4th Grade

Teacher Leslie Gracia writes, “Michael plays the cello. Recently, he earned his Diamond Belt for playing 'Gavotte,' solo, in front of a packed room full of his peers. Alta Heights is so proud of Michael! His dedication to learning the cello, and his perseverance as a young musician, is truly spectacular.”

Visit the Arts Council Napa Valley website for more information on the awards program. To support this year’s Student of the Year ceremony, consider donating toward the event at the website, ArtsCouncilNV.Org/Donations.