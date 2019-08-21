The 18th annual Festival de la Isla, Northern California's largest Puerto Rican festival, is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the historic Pena Adobe Park in Vacaville.
Last year, more than 4,000 people enjoyed exciting Latino music, foods, and the latest clothing and fashions.
Orquesta de la Isla, Orquesta Borninquen, and La Original Orquesta Julio Bravo y su Orquesta Salsabor will be jamming, leading up to this year’s headliner, Tony Vega. Vega was born in Puerto Rico to a family of musicians. He later moved to New York where his musical career soared. He is a platinum recording artist.
In addition to Vega and the array of live bands, DJ Bosco Vega from the Bay Area will be playing his salsa, reggaeton, merengue and bachata sounds.
For the little ones, there is a play area complete with bounce houses and waterslides.
General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.FestivaldelaIsla.com. General admission tickets include access to the park, music, vendors, and food. VIP tickets are $75 per person. That includes backstage access and opportunities to take photos with the headliner. Admission for children 12 and is free. There is also limited free parking.
Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas.
Each year, Festival de la Isla picks a local charity to assist. This year, they are asking attendees to bring canned goods to support local families in need. The Father’s House volunteers will be at the front gate collecting donations. For more information, visit their VacavilleStoreHouse.org.
Pena Adobe Park is at 1 Pena Adobe Road.