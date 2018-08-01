Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala, on Sunday, July 22 at Hall Winery in St. Helena raised $2.5 million for their programs, which provide funding for public school arts education, free and affordable access to the festival’s international quality performances, scholarships for emerging musicians, and the festival’s work with the Boys and Girls Clubs and other organizations.
Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth headlined the event and was accompanied by 10 vocal arts students selected from five Napa County public high school choral groups who auditioned to sing with her on stage to close out the program.
The students performing were Deonne Aguirre, Napa High School; Ileene Christianson-Torres, St. Helena High School; Isabel De Leon, American Canyon High School; Isabella Friederich, St. Helena High School; Izzi Golman, Napa High School; Vincent Gregorio, American Canyon High School; Libby Hatton, The Thatcher School; George Lair, Vintage High School; Frank Lenney, St. Helena High School; David Meyer, St. Helena High School, and Martina Sanchez, Napa High School.