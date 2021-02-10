Festival Napa Valley presents spring Novack Concerts for Kids

Festival Napa Valley is presenting the spring 2021 Novack Concerts for Kids from February through May.

This free concert series geared toward students, teachers, and families and designed to nurture a lifelong love of music.

The spring 2021 series includes performances and enrichment activities with the performers and composers. Some programs are available in both Spanish and English.

Highlights of the spring series include Soundshapes, a music-driven interactive video game; Compose Her, a music composition and history workshop with composer Nia Imani Franklin; and bilingual meet-the-artist conversations with members of Mexican roots folk ensemble Los Cenzontles and the dynamic chamber orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi.

All programs are free of charge thanks to Deborah and Kenneth Novack of St. Helena. They are available at Festival Napa Valley’s website, www.festivalnapavalley.org.

The meet-the-artist sessions, workshops and panels take place during designated weeks each month via Zoom.

Here's the schedule

Week of Feb. 22