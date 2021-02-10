 Skip to main content
Festival Napa Valley presents spring Novack Concerts for Kids

Festival Napa Valley is presenting the spring 2021 Novack Concerts for Kids from February through May.

This free concert series geared toward students, teachers, and families and designed to nurture a lifelong love of music.

 The spring 2021 series includes performances and enrichment activities with the performers and composers. Some programs are available in both Spanish and English.

Highlights of the spring series include Soundshapes, a music-driven interactive video game; Compose Her, a music composition and history workshop with composer Nia Imani Franklin; and bilingual meet-the-artist conversations with members of Mexican roots folk ensemble Los Cenzontles and the dynamic chamber orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi.

All programs are free of charge thanks to Deborah and Kenneth Novack of St. Helena. They are available at Festival Napa Valley’s website, www.festivalnapavalley.org.

The meet-the-artist sessions, workshops and panels take place during designated weeks each month via Zoom.

Here's the schedule

Week of Feb. 22

• Sphinx Virtuosi — For ages 8-13, in English and Spanish, this program introduces the instruments and musicians of the Sphinx Virtuosi, composed of 18 Black and Latin classical soloists.

Week of March 22

• Meet the Makers: Tabea Debus and Soundshapes — Debus is an innovative musician whose groundbreaking approach to music includes the design and creation of Soundshapes, an exploratory music-art game, co-commissioned by Festival Napa Valley and created with visual artist Sophia Debus, computer programmer Alex McCartney and composer Cydonie Banting.

Week of April 19

• Nia Imani Franklin and Compose Her Composition Workshop — For ages 11-17, composer and vocalist Nia Imani Franklin leads a weeklong online music theory and composition workshop for aspiring middle and high school composers. The workshop will culminate in a performance of the students’ compositions written during the workshop. Enrollment is by nomination/application.

Week of May 3

• Meet-the-Musicians, Los Cenzontles Trio — For ages 12-17 in English and Spanish. Featuring the "Songs of Gratitude" virtual performance of Cuatro Milpas by Mexican roots folk trio Los Cenzontles of the Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy, this program includes a virtual bilingual meet-and-greet with the musicians discussing the importance of music in cultural heritage.

For information on how to access the programs, email lissa@festivalnapavalley.org.

