Festival Napa Valley returns to a live season for 2021 with outdoor events

If you think very hard you might be able to remember what it was like to sit in an audience, listening to live music. But if all you can conjure are endless computer screens with valiant, virtual performers all in their little boxes, here is some good news:

Festival Napa Valley will welcome audiences back for a full program of events, July 16-25, all to be held in an outdoor setting. Scheduled performers include Jennifer Hudson, Michael Fabiano, Roberto Bolle, Lisette Oropesa, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Nia Imani Franklin.

Marking the Festival’s 15th anniversary and celebrating the return to live events, all tickets for evening concerts this year will be $15. All daytime concerts will be admission-free (reservations required).

“This is our gift to the Napa community, made possible by the generosity of our Board and donors,” said Charles Letourneau, vice president and director of artistic planning.

In addition to presenting the wide range of performing arts for which Festival Napa Valley has become known, from symphonic concerts, opera, and dance to chamber music and jazz, the 2021 season will see the launch of three major new initiatives: