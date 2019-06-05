Festival Napa Valley's Blackburn Music Academy is seeking hosts for emerging, professional musicians, between 18 and 35 years of age, who will study and perform at Festival Napa Valley’s summer season July 5-22. As a thank-you, host families enjoy exclusive access to various festival events.
Participants take part in chamber music and orchestral concerts together with faculty members, as well as workshops, sectionals, coaching sessions and other professional development activities.
For more information, contact Susan Hamilton at susan@festivalnapavalley.org.