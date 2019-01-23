The Mare Island Museum will unveil a new exhibit commemorating Filipinos' contributions to Mare Island Naval Shipyard at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.
The unveiling is part of the museum’s initiative to reach out to all communities that constituted the backbone of the shipyard’s 142 years of service. The unveiling will take place as part of a short ceremony recognizing the outbreak of the Philippine American War on Feb. 4, 1899. The Philippine American War ultimately led to an influx of Filipinos to the Bay Area and Mare Island Naval Shipyard.
The short program will will include short presentations featuring Mel Orpilla, founder and president of the Filipino American National Historical Society – Vallejo Chapter. The public are invited to this commemoration of the contributions to U.S. national defense by Filipino Americans. Admission is $5 and will include finger foods and access to the museum.
“The relationship between Mare Island and the Philippines dates back to 1898 and directly led to the employment of thousands of Filipinos till its closing in 1996," Orpilla said. "Filipinos who worked at Mare Island contributed to the operations on Mare Island and subsequently helped shape the Filipino community in Vallejo as we know it today. It is a rich history that we are proud to share.”
The Mare Island Historic Park Foundation is a nonprofit public benefit corporation founded in 1995,. It operates the 50,000 square-foot museum, maintains twp Mansions on Officer's Row, and operates St. Peter's Chapel, displaying the most Tiffany windows in the West, all on the former first United States Naval Base on the Pacific Coast.
Mare Island Museum is at 1100 Railroad Ave., Vallejo.