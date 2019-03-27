Flora Springs Winery celebrates Napa Valley’s annual Arts in April with an installation at The Room in St. Helena featuring original works by artist and longtime Napa resident John Bonick.
A series of 8 feet by 3 feet tulips of dibond aluminum will adorn the exterior façade of The Room, while the interior will include a 10-feet tall wine bottle made entirely of grapevine cuttings from Flora Springs’ estate, a signature piece that Bonick originally developed for BottleRock Napa Valley.
Several of Bonick’s paintings, which have been shown in San Francisco’s Andrea Schwartz Gallery and displayed in museums in the Bay Area and beyond, will also be exhibited throughout the month.
No reservations are required for the exhibit. The Room, Flora Springs’ friendly, casual wine tasting venue at 677 South St. Helena Highway, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.
On Friday, April 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., Flora Springs will host an artists reception with Bonick in attendance where wine from Flora Springs’ artist series labels will be served. More information is on the website, florasprings.com/events.