'Flow,' a show of photographs by Quinn Saine, opens in Yountville

“Flow” an exhibit by photographer Quinn Saine, opens in the Gallery at the Yountville Community Center with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Physical distance will be observed with only four individuals of the same household allowed in the gallery at the same time. Masks are required.

Originally from rural Indiana, Quinn Saine has always been drawn to the lifestyle and natural beauty of the West Coast. After competing as an NCAA Division I athlete in men’s tennis, he spent time living in Southern California, Hawaii, Patagonia, the Adirondacks, Iceland, St. John, Nevis, Mexico, and finally Northern California.

Saine has been drawn to the sea ever since he made road trips to explore California’s Highway 1. He has logged thousands of miles traveling the coast in all types of weather, trying to capture that fleeting moment at sunrise or sunset. The majority of his work originates in Jenner, Bodega Head, Point Reyes and Dillon Beach.

His work is shot with a handheld Canon 5D Mark IV camera at slow shutter speed while panning along the horizon. While he has refined his work over time, Saine still believes in the adage, “Just show up!” His influences are photographers Jimmy Chin and Ray Collins along with local artist Vincent Thomas Connors.