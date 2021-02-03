'Flow,' a show of photographs by Quinn Saine, opens in Yountville

“Flow” an exhibit by photographer Quinn Saine, opens in the Gallery at the Yountville Community Center with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Physical distance will be observed with only four individuals of the same household allowed in the gallery at the same time. Masks are required.
Originally from rural Indiana, Quinn Saine has always been drawn to the lifestyle and natural beauty of the West Coast. After competing as an NCAA Division I athlete in men’s tennis, he spent time living in Southern California, Hawaii, Patagonia, the Adirondacks, Iceland, St. John, Nevis, Mexico, and finally Northern California.
Saine has been drawn to the sea ever since he made road trips to explore California’s Highway 1. He has logged thousands of miles traveling the coast in all types of weather, trying to capture that fleeting moment at sunrise or sunset. The majority of his work originates in Jenner, Bodega Head, Point Reyes and Dillon Beach.
His work is shot with a handheld Canon 5D Mark IV camera at slow shutter speed while panning along the horizon. While he has refined his work over time, Saine still believes in the adage, “Just show up!” His influences are photographers Jimmy Chin and Ray Collins along with local artist Vincent Thomas Connors.
“Flow” is presented by Yountville Arts and runs through April 30. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY’S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Napa Fire responded to a fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency.
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.
WATCH NOW: SCIENTISTS HAVE IDENTIFIED A NEW WHALE SPECIES