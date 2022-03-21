Be forewarned. Some viewers will feel an overwhelming desire to escape into the lush world portrayed in Sam Chapman’s “Flowers from Monet’s Garden” paintings — and remain there forever.

Seeing this beautiful exhibit presented by Yountville Arts is well worth such a risk.

The oil paintings in “Flowers from Monet’s Garden” series can be seen at Gallery at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., through April 8. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends by appointment.

Chapman’s inspiration for this series came from a visit in 2018 to Claude Monet’s house and garden in Giverny, France. While visiting the famous artist’s garden Chapman and his wife, Celeste Mirassou, took hundreds of photos that he used for his paintings.

Monet, a key figure in the Impressionists movement that transformed French painting in the second half of the 19th century, planted, nurtured and composed his flower and water gardens at Giverny with the help of his family and six gardeners.

Of his garden, Monet wrote:

“Colors pursue me like a constant worry. They even worry me in my sleep. I am only good at two things, and those are: gardening and painting. My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece. It's on the strength of observation and reflection that one finds a way. So, we must dig and delve unceasingly.”

“It was a perfect spring day in Giverny. Every place you turned to walk was spectacular,” Chapman said, recalling the couple’s extraordinary time at Monet’s garden.

“This is from a photo I took of the house with the tulips in the foreground,” Chapman said, pointing to the enormous painting of Monet’s residence. “It was the first one I did in this series.”

After finishing it, Chapman realized his greatest enjoyment came from looking at the flowers so, for the rest of the series, he focused on painting portions of the garden without including the house.

There are paintings in the series highlighting violet colors, reminiscent of gardens in cooler climates. Other paintings, with cheerful orange and yellow-colored flowers, convey an atmosphere of exotic warmth.

Unlike landscape paintings that give an overall view of an area, the flowers in most of Chapman’s paintings dominate the space. Though the flowers appear real, they somehow seem larger and more magical than flowers found in nature, allowing the viewer to see them as a small child would experience them.

Looking closely, a viewer might find nearly hidden eyes peering at them from behind leaves, stems and flowers in a painting. A few bugs are easier to find.

In one painting Chapman substituted women in formal dresses in place of flowers. He looked at “Balenciaga and a couple of other designers” to pick out the gowns for the women.

“My painting has been an exploration of what we see and what we might see with an altered perspective,” Chapman wrote in his art statement. “Much of it is an exploration of reimagined landscapes, possibilities and people.”

Though the “world of art exploded” for him when he was a college student traveling through Western Europe on a Eurail pass, encountering the works of the great artists, Chapman had another life to lead before beginning his art career.

Chapman was raised in Napa and worked his way through college as a reporter and editor at the Napa Register.

In1968, while he was washing dishes and bussing tables at Fisher's Fine Foods on Franklin, the editor of the Napa Register, came in and offered him a job.

By the time he was 18 Chapman was covering beats for reporters on vacation as well as doing desk jobs for the newspaper and also attending Napa Valley College where he worked on the college newspaper, The Chieftain.

For a time, Chapman was the Saturday wire editor for the Napa Register. “There was a Saturday tabloid then,” he said. “No Sunday newspaper.”

After law school at UC Berkeley, he began a law practice in Napa, followed by two terms as Napa County supervisor.

The following decades included service as a U.S. House and Senate chief of staff for Barbara Boxer for 22 years, commuting back and forth to Washington DC, a return to journalism and also community relations for the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab.

Chapman’s art career began with studying at the College of Marin, where his primary teacher was Chester Arnold, and he has been painting seriously since 2015.

“I wanted to do something different - to switch from the left side of the brain to the right side – to paint and do other creative things. Cooking and painting are similar for me.”

The Napa resident's approach to art is based on the full life he has lived and comes from a view of the world as a place “full of human connection with endless surprises and beauty.”

“I’ve been an activist in politics, law and journalism, working for change,” Chapman said. “I’ve also explored spiritual traditions and meaning in life as a born-again Christian teenager, adult Presbyterian elder and as a student of Soto Zen for the past 15 years.”

“Painting is completely wide open,” he said. “The really exciting thing is that every time I start a painting I think, well, I’ve never done this before and whatever I produce will be unique so the possibilities hook me into painting.”

The “Flowers from Monet’s Garden” exhibit attracted the attention of Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon, who set up “Painting to Poetry” with Sam Chapman. Poets, given the suggestion to “immerse” themselves in Chapman’s flower paintings, have written poems inspired by these paintings.

“I’m grateful for the colorful and ever-changing drama of life that I feel privileged to witness,” Chapman said.