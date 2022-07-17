Forever blowing bubbles: Meet bubble-ologist Louis Pearl

Imagine blowing a huge bubble that magically morphs into a snowball, or maybe a cube or even a rocket. And then, in just a few seconds, that bubble bursts with a gentle “pop,” never to be seen in quite the same way again.

Meet native San Franciscan and master “bubble-ologist” Louis Pearl. For the past 39 years, Pearl has been delighting audiences of all ages with unimaginable, innovative bubble effects created and perfected through his unique soap and water-based art.

On Saturday, July 23, Pearl, accompanied by accordion diva Jet Black Pearl, will be performing at 1 and 3 p.m. in the Generations Room of the Yountville Community Center at 6516 Washington St. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eandmpresents.org.

“When I started,” Pearl said, “I knew of about six people in the world doing bubbles. Now there are thousands. It’s about to reach a tipping point where most people will actually know what I’m talking about when I say I do shows onstage with bubbles. Trying to explain it, however, is impossible.”

Pearl’s evolution into The Amazing Bubble Man began at UC San Diego, where his goal was to study marine biology.

“I soon realized,” Pearl shared, “that I was more interested in studying the arts and ended up with a major in literature and a minor in art. The university is attached to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and I became an assistant to graduate students studying local aquatic species.”

“This commitment entailed hundreds of hours a year scuba diving and studying the fish populations. I became fascinated with the bubbles I was exhaling. I think that was the first time as an adult that I looked at air bubbles with a scientific curiosity. I began observing soap bubbles with a similar curiosity.”

In 1980, Pearl stumbled into making toys as a way to earn a living. He sold his first toy, the Bubble Trumpet, one by one on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley. He spent hours demonstrating how to make large bubbles and soon learned his own bubble tricks.

“I did my first show in 1983 and haven’t stopped since with more than 150 shows worldwide each year,” Pearl said. “I sold my company is 2002 when I had 147 products. Now I don’t sell toys any more, I just play with them.”

Accordion diva Jet Black Pearl, who hails from the port of Amsterdam, has brought her talents as singer, rapper and beat boxer to more than a thousand stages all over Europe and the West Coast. She adds an eclectic and sometimes wacky complement to Amazing Bubble Man shows.

“I really love performing with live music,” Pearl said. “Jet is able to watch me and improvise just the right music to accompany whatever I am doing.”

“I don’t like to just do the same show over and over, so I don’t have a set script. I have enough material to do each show slightly differently, so to have a live musician is wonderful. Having her do the music means that I really focus on the bubble work; I talk a lot less and can do a more ‘poetic’ kind of show.”

What Pearl can fashion from his bucket of bubble mixture is anyone’s guess, but the menu might include: square bubbles; bubbles inside bubbles; fog-filled bubbles; bubble volcanoes, tornadoes and trampolines; the disco bubble; the snow globe; people inside bubbles, and many more.

“Bubbles are like dreams,” Pearl said. “They take people into a dream world. When you are having them, dreams are very, very real, and you are completely entranced by them. Then boom! You wake up and they are gone.”

“Same with bubbles; all your other thoughts, worries and cares go away, and you are back in everyday reality. Bubbles are like a bridge to dreamland.”

To watch The Amazing Bubble Man in action, visit: youtube.com/watch?v=xSZWHgcXV1I.