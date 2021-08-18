'Fort Phooey': Step into the studio of William T. Wiley at di Rosa

“Di Rosa holds one of the largest collections of art from Northern California, and has long served as an important resource for contemporary artists from the Bay Area,” Eilertsen said. “We are committed to serving as responsible stewards of that legacy by preserving, exhibiting and providing interpretive context for the collection, as well as showing new works by a diverse range of artists working in the area today.”

Earlier this year, the di Rosa board of directors and staff announced they had "unanimously embraced the decision" to slow the process of selling anything from the collection and they pledged" a renewed commitment to the Bay Area artists and art collected by di Rosa founders, Rene and Veronica di Rosa."

“With Kate’s leadership, we now believe the organization can meet its goal of financial sustainability through a mix of fiscal responsibility, an increased donor base, and the best and most strategic uses of the collection,” said Linda Fine, di Rosa board of directors co-chair.

Only 15 artworks from the extensive collection were sold, according to di Rosa Collections Committee Chairwoman Lorna Stevens. “Our goal is to maintain the spirit and interest of Rene and Veronica di Rosa in a way that honors and reflects the rich historic diversity of Bay Area artists," she said.