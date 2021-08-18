'Fort Phooey': Step into the studio of William T. Wiley at di Rosa

"Few American visual artists can rightly be called soothsayers. Among those that can, William T. Wiley, 81, stands apart. From the mid-1960s to the present, his paintings and sculptures have laid bare the lies and deceptions behind war, environmental catastrophes, corporate malfeasance, political misdeeds, hyperbolic punditry and, yes, even the sometimes-opaque machinations of the art world."
The quote from a 2019 article in Square Cylinder, an arts review magazine, is one of a few posted on the website of the multi-faceted Bay Area artist, whose works are kaleidoscopes of images, thoughts, and words.
Wiley died last spring but di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is inviting visitors to meet this artist, discover his works and enter his by stepping into a recreation of his artist's studio, which served as a meeting place for generations of Bay Area artists.
"Fort Phooey: Wiley in the Studio," opens at on Aug. 20 and runs through Oct. 31.
Rene di Rosa was both a friend and a fan of Wiley. Not only does did he collect Wiley's works, but the matchless maverick artist sent for certificate so he could perform the marriage ceremony between Rene and Veronica di Rosa.
The exhibition combines more than 50 of Wiley's works from the di Rosa collection with objects on loan from the artist's estate to recreate his Marin County studio.
"Wiley’s Marin County studio was perhaps his greatest work of art," said di Rosa's executive director, Kate Eilertsen. “Being in the studio was like entering into a Wiley artwork. The effect could be dizzying. Every surface was covered with scrawled wordplay, found objects and other elements of his distinctive visual vocabulary.”
The "Fort Phooey" exhibition title is taken from a little-known work in the di Rosa collection titled "Fort Phooey Mandala,” which Wiley created as a meditative exercise in his studio.
Wiley's studio -- like his art -- was densely layered with words, images and objects that wander through his works. Eilertsen called his studio "nothing less than an immersive assemblage."
The exhibit includes both sights and sounds: Inside Wiley's studios, viewers will find the artist's workbench and sketchbook, along with his final painting, which he was working when he died, while the radio station KPFA, a source for the political and environmental emphasis of many of his works, plays in the background.
In his studio Wiley also kept works by artists who influenced his work and musical instruments, which he encouraged visitors to play. Chalkboards and dunce caps, which often often appeared in his two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, were also found there.
“Wiley’s studio practice — rooted in Zen mysticism and an ethos of open-ended play—was imitated by artists ranging from Bruce Nauman to Deborah Butterfield,” Eilertsen said. “To understand his profound impact, it is necessary to grapple with the legacy of his practice as well as the work itself.”
"Wiley’s art will not give anyone cause for hope," another review, from 2014 reads. "What it will do is stimulate thought on subjects that seem closed off from discussion. Boundaries upheld by linguistic convention, Wiley shows us, can be dissolved by the simple rearrangement of words on a canvas — a kind of postmodern Scrabble in which meaning, always subject to human connivance, can at least be acknowledged for the slippery thing that it is."
Visitors to "Fort Phooey," if so inspired, will be able to create their own artworks and add them to a community wall inside the exhibition space. In addition, di Rosa will host hands-on, exhibition-related sessions on Sept. 25 and Oct. 23. Details for “Making Art with Everyone (Haciendo arte con todos)” are on di Rosa’s website, dirosaart.com, and social media channels.
Sharing, not selling the collection
"Fort Phooey" is another step in the new direction of di Rosa under the leadership of Eilertsen, who reversed earlier plans to sell works and dramatically reduce di Rosa's phenomenal collection of regional art.
Announced in 2019, the reduction plan sparked an outcry in the arts community.
Instead, Eilertsen, who became acting director in 2020 and is now the director, wants visitors to be able to see these works, the di Rosas' gift to Napa Valley.
“Di Rosa holds one of the largest collections of art from Northern California, and has long served as an important resource for contemporary artists from the Bay Area,” Eilertsen said. “We are committed to serving as responsible stewards of that legacy by preserving, exhibiting and providing interpretive context for the collection, as well as showing new works by a diverse range of artists working in the area today.”
Earlier this year, the di Rosa board of directors and staff announced they had "unanimously embraced the decision" to slow the process of selling anything from the collection and they pledged" a renewed commitment to the Bay Area artists and art collected by di Rosa founders, Rene and Veronica di Rosa."
“With Kate’s leadership, we now believe the organization can meet its goal of financial sustainability through a mix of fiscal responsibility, an increased donor base, and the best and most strategic uses of the collection,” said Linda Fine, di Rosa board of directors co-chair.
Only 15 artworks from the extensive collection were sold, according to di Rosa Collections Committee Chairwoman Lorna Stevens. “Our goal is to maintain the spirit and interest of Rene and Veronica di Rosa in a way that honors and reflects the rich historic diversity of Bay Area artists," she said.
The organization’s 2021-2022 exhibition schedule reflects these goals. "The Incorrect Museum: Vignettes from the di Rosa Collection," on view through summer 2022, features more than 125 works by collection artists, including Joan Brown, Peter Voulkos, Jim Melchert, Roy De Forest and Carlos Villa, organized into six vignettes that capture the rebellious artistic communities that emerged in the Bay Area in the second half of the 20th century.
Concurrently, solo exhibitions of work by William T. Wiley, Oliver Lee Jackson, Erik Scollon and Adia Millett will reflect di Rosa’s continued commitment to regional art.
The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. The campus is open to the public Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. For more information visit www.dirosaart.org.
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
