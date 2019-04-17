Fred Lessman and The Backroad Warriors perform a benefit relief concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Grace Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena. The event also features the Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble and HBO comedian Mark Lundholm. Proceeds will be donated to the Paradise fire victims.
The band includes Fred Lessman (guitar, vocals, harmonica), Bret Levick (guitar and vocals), Jeff Pevar (guitar and mandolin), Matthew Kriemelman, Don Harriss, Nick Kirby, and Inger Nova Jorgensen.
The concert also marks the release of Lessman's fourth CD, "Give It On Back." Raised in New York, Lessman began his musical journey as a teen, inspired by listening to John Mayall and the Paul Butterfield Band, among others. He started playing guitar at 18 and harmonica at 20.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The ticket price includes a copy of the band's new CD "Give It On Back." Tickets are available at fredlessman.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, call 800-838-3006.