The United States Band of the Golden West performs a free concert at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Reserve tickets at lincolntheater.com.
They are stationed at Travis Air Force Base and are the only active duty Air Force band west of the Rockies.The Band of the Golden West is composed of 50 airmen-musicians under the command of Captain Joseph S. Hansen.
According to its website, "The band is dedicated to engaging communities and building partnerships, telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, enhancing morale for uniformed service members, and recruiting the finest Americans to serve in the United States Air Force. The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent the excellence of Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 Airmen in over 200 career fields serving around the world, protecting our freedom and delivering hope to those in need."
The organization includes several performing groups: Concert Band, Ceremonial Marching Band, Commanders jazz ensemble, Mobility popular music ensemble, Travis Brass quintet, Golden West Winds woodwind quintet, and Galaxy popular music ensemble. Additionally, the Band of the Golden West provides solo vocalists for the performance of the national anthem and solo buglers for Taps details.
In addition to performing for civilians throughout California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona, the band supports 11 Air Force Bases, 13 Air National Guard Wings, 8 Air Force Reserve Wings, seven Numbered Air Forces, and four recruiting squadrons in over 300 annual performances for 12 million listeners.
The Band of the Golden West has performed for gubernatorial inaugurations, with guest artists such as Arturo Sandoval, and Bob Hope, Daughtry, and Brad Paisley as well as for the fans of Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Infineon NASCAR races. The band has led off several Tournament of Roses parades in Pasadena.