The di Rosa Center for Contemporary will offer free admission Napa and Sonoma city residents started on April 3.
No reservations required, but IDs are required.
The First Wednesdays initiative comes just one year after di Rosa’s announcement of free admission for ages 17 and under and free admission for college faculty, and is part of the organization’s commitment to reduce barriers to attendance for local residents, educators, and minors.
Visitors can drop in any time without reservations to visit the galleries year-round, and they can tour the property Friday through Sunday during Site Walk Weekends.
This marks the second year of di Rosa’s seasonal Site Walk Weekends, which take place from the beginning of April through the end of October. From Friday through Sunday guests may wander the grounds unaccompanied, exploring the Sculpture Meadow, Courtyard, and Olive Grove, in addition to Galleries 1 and 2.
Visitors can also take the scenic walk alongside Winery Lake or ride the shuttle that travels between stops at the galleries and Courtyard.
Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. The galleries are open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit dirosaart.org.