Jarvis Conservatory presents the French film “In Safe Hands” (Pupille), on Saturday Sept. 21 at 4 and 7 p.m.

When Theo is born an unwanted child, social services set out to find the perfect home to adopt him.

The second feature film from actress-turned-filmmaker Jeanne Herry (Number 1 Fan), “In Safe Hands” explores the conflicts faced by many women, those giving up their babies and those desperate to have their own.

Tickets are $15.

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, call 255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com.

