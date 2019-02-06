The 52nd California International Antiquarian Book Fair brings thousands of books, manuscripts and other treasures and collections to Oakland Marriott City Center on Feb. 8-10.
Notable items this year include a $40,000 crayon drawing by Picasso, a first edition of Ansel Adams’ first book, an 1835 caricature of women’s fashion, a 130 year-old German pop-up book, the 1515 first use of Greek typography in Rome.
From the wonderful to the weird, the 2019 Book Fair will feature thousands of interesting items from nearly 200 booksellers from over 20 countries, including these notables:
-- A Postcard from Picasso – An original six-color crayon drawing of a grinning face on a postcard that Picasso sent from Cannes to his friend’s son, Pablo, a six year-old boy named after the artist. Offered by Ralph Sipper Books at booth #304 for $40,000.
-- A 1980s Graphic Map of The Cradle Of The Computer Industry — A charming map of Silicon Valley, providing a fascinating snapshot into the early days of the technology boom in California. Offered by Daniel Crouch Rare Books LLP, New York at booth #500 for $45,000.
-- First Edition of Ansel Adams’ "Taos Pueblo" – Adams published his first book of photographs, "Taos Pueblo," in 1930, when he was 28. This is the first edition of his first book, copy 46 of only 108 and signed by both Adams and Mary Austin, the book’s author. The first edition sold out over a two-year period at 75 cents each. (Offered by Argonaut Booksellers at booth #903 for $45,000)
-- The Original ‘Math for Dummies’ – Not surprisingly, this wasn’t a bestseller: only 250 copies were sold. (Offered by Roy Young Bookseller Inc. at booth #311 for $6,400)
-- Edward Abbey's National Park Services hat and shirt from when he worked as a fire lookout in the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, beginning in 1971. (Offered by Ken Sanders Rare Books at booth #1002 for $7,500)
-- Dying for Fashion – The horrors of fashion are depicted in “The Cholic,” an original hand-colored print by caricaturist George Cruikshank of London. The scene is a lean, elderly woman sitting on a setee shrieking in pain while little demons cinch her waist with rope and attack her with sharp objects while a heavy woman, bottle in hand, watches on laughing. (Offered by Dark Parks Books & Collectibles at booth #704 for $300)
-- Chinese Feminist Martyr – "Qiu yu qiu feng," the memorial booklet for the executed feminist revolutionary Qiu Jin, is an original booklet published shortly after her execution in 1907 containing a collection of Qiu’s writings and musings from supporters. Qiu Jin was raised in a wealthy family in Shaoxing who left her arranged marriage and two children to join a group of expatriate revolutionaries in Japan. She advocated equal rights for women, including marriage by choice and the abolition of foot binding. After returning to China, she was captured, tortured and beheaded for her “revolutionary” activities. She has since been hailed as a martyr. (Offered by Bolarium Books at booth #216 for $200)
-- Original Tony Hillerman novels – Tony Hillerman brought the Southwest’s Four Corners area to life with his Navajo Tribal Police series of nonfiction murder mysteries. The popular series was illustrated by Navajo artist Ernest Franklin. Offered are several signed first editions of this series with original art by Franklin. (Offered by James M. Dourgarian Bookman at booth #206, $300 to $15,000)
-- A collection of sonnets by Elizabeth Barrett Browning – A first edition from 1897 with white pigskin binding by Charles Ricketts – a celebrated binder of his time. (Offered by Nudelman Rare Books at booth #105 for $6,250)
-- The true first printing of Beatrix Potter’s first and most famous book, "The Tale of Peter Rabbit," which includes the author’s signed presentation inscription “For Miss [Caroline] Hutton with love from Beatrix Potter Christmas 1901”. Potter was 27 and living at home when she wrote The Tale of Peter Rabbit. Five publishers rejected her illustrated manuscript but Potter arranged for it to be privately printed and its immediate success launched her career. (Offered by John Windle Antiquarian Bookseller #618 for $125,000.
-- An original pop-up book – They don’t make ‘em like they used to. International Circus by Lothar Meggendorfer from 1887 is a first edition pop-up book that is considered a masterpiece of the genre. The book showcases a circus in incredible detail with pop-up artwork. (Offered by Roy Young Booksellers at booth #311 for $4,750)
-- First use of Greek typography in Rome – An important early printed edition of Pindar's Odes, produced at Rome by Zacharias Kallierges in 1515, which includes the first use of Greek typography in Rome, as well as the first extensive classical and medieval scholia of this ancient Greek lyric poet. (Offered by Hackenberg Booksellers at booth #707 for $7,500)