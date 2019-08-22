The Jarvis Foreign Film series presents “Genèse” (Genesis), a story of young love on Aug. 24.
The 2018 French Canadian drama has been a film festival favorite, with many nominations. It won in the best film category at Los Cabos, Montreal, and Valladolid. It was nominated for Canadian Screen Awards for Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.
It has not been shown in the U.S. until now, when it will open in New York at the Film Society of Lincoln Center on Aug. 23. The Aug. 24 showtimes at the Jarvis Conservatory are 4 and 7 p.m.
The screening is a joint effort of Jarvis and Alliance Française in Napa.
Written and directed by Philippe Lesage, the film tells the story of teenagers dealing with the turbulence of young love. Variety found it an “uncommonly tender, nervy coming-of-age storytelling.” Screen Daily says “Often very funny, the film also shows real feeling for the tangled workings of the human heart.”
The bulk of the film deals with the trials and tribulations of half-siblings
Charlotte (Noée Abita), who is looking for true love but deals with her boyfriend’s desire for an open relationship, as well sexual violence, and Guillaume (Théodore Pellerin), unlikeable boarding school smart aleck, who must figure out what to do with his attraction to another boy. The classroom scenes entertain with bizarre instructors and unruly pupils.
Lesage interweaves the stories with skill and a memorable use of music. In the last sequences, Lesage introduces Félix (Édouard Tremblay-Grenier), a character from Lesage’s 2015 “Demons,” younger and more naïve than Charlotte and Guillaume.
Felix’s first stirrings of romantic love provide a hopeful ending for the film. But will his search for connection inevitably lead to the same problems that the older characters have encountered? That’s for the audience to consider.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance through Jarvis Conservatory. Alliance Française will serve JCB wine at 6 p.m.