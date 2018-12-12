When Napa Valley CanDo volunteers first envisioned the Napa Valley Give!Guide, the project had clear goals: to raise funds and awareness for local nonprofits, to encourage collaboration within the nonprofit community, and to inspire more givers.
Contributors can donate $10 or more via a catalog and website. In five editions, donors have now contributed $1.4 million in support of Napa County nonprofits. This year, there are 46 participants. The campaign runs Nov. 1-Dec. 31.
So where’s the connection to a children’s art exhibit?
“Collaboration has always been a high value for us. We regularly partner with other nonprofits, city and county entities to get things done because we know to our bones that together, we’re stronger,” CanDo co-founder Hilary Zunin said.
Shelly Hanan of ParentsCAN brought the concept of a children’s art show to CanDo’s Give!Guide project. She wanted nonprofits to engage more children in the giving experience. The Napa Main Library immediately provided a venue in their children’s room.
“As an artist and a former teacher, I have seen the power of art be transformative, especially with those who may not have the words to communicate their feelings," said Hanan. "All of us need to be heard. At ParentsCAN, we know that sometimes before anything else, parents just need to talk, to know that someone is listening. Children also need a place for positive expression. They need an opportunity to realize and to talk about what is good in their world.”
Collaborating with seven other nonprofit participants in this year’s Give!Guide, Hanan solicited art created by children served by those organizations: NEWS, Loving Animals Providing Smiles, Community Resources for Children, Napa Valley Community Housing, Upper Valley Girl Scouts, Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay, Napa Farmers Market and ParentsCAN.
The exhibit is open to the public in the children’s room at the Napa County Library throughout December. To learn more about CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide, go to NVGiveGuide.org.