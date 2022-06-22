Globe-trotting Napa conductor leads 'The Greatest Wagner Concert Ever!'

Little-known to most Napans, an internationally renowned symphony and opera conductor lives in our midst and will be presenting “The Greatest Wagner Concert Ever!” on July 9 at the Empress Theatre in Vallejo.

Thomas Conlin, who lives in Napa with his wife Renay, has conducted orchestras on five continents while also holding full-time positions including artistic director and conductor of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra from 1983 to 2001 and principal conductor of the Toledo Opera from 2002 to 2015.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

He has served as guest conductor of such orchestras as the Philharmonisches Orchester Augsburg, Baden-Badener Philharmonie and Philharmonisches Orchester der Stadt Ulm in Germany; the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra in Rio de Janeiro; Cairo Symphony Orchestra; Volgograd Symphony Orchestra; Presidential Symphony Orchestra Ankara; Izmir State Symphony Orchestra; the Nagoya Philharmonic Orchestra; the Tokyo Chamber Orchestra — and the Napa Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Rare for a classical conductor, Conlin received a Grammy Award, in his case for Best Recording of a Contemporary Classical Composition, George Crumb: Star-Child with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus.

The full list of Conlin’s accomplishments is almost overwhelming, but you can see it at www.thomasconlin.com.

Conlin has made music his life since he was 5, when his father won a piano in a contest. Young Tom was so fascinated that his parents had to put a lock on its keyboard cover to keep him from playing it in the middle of the night, and they soon signed him up for lessons.

It paid off.

At the age of 14, he became organist and choirmaster at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia.

“All through my formative years I organized classmates into musical ensembles, mostly to play jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, though we sometimes played classical music,” said Conlin.

“I was concertmaster of my 90-piece high school orchestra and played bassoon in the band at Washington-Lee High School,” he added. He also led a jazz ensemble, a 16-piece big band and a rock ‘n’ roll group called the Thunderbirds where he played an elevated piano.

He composed music and wrote a symphony that was performed by the high school orchestra. “It was terrible,” he said.

That led to a Bachelor of Music degree and Master of Music degree from Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University where he studied under such conductors as Leonard Bernstein, Seiji Ozawa and Erich Leinsdorf.

His masters had three majors, conducting, piano and composition, the only triple major in the college’s history.

He first saw himself as a composer and even wrote a Broadway-style musical that ran for a few weekends in Baltimore.

His lengthy career continues today. “I was never famous, but I was successful,” he joked. He lived and worked in the United States but guest-conducted mostly in Europe. That led the Conlins to New York City, North Carolina, Texas, Maryland and West Virginia.

Along the way, he came up with the idea of supertitles for operas, a boon to those who don’t speak Italian or German.

How did he end up in Napa?

He and Renay followed their daughter, Vanessa, here in 2010.

A trained opera singer who sang professionally, including on Broadway, Venessa fell in love with wine and ended up working with Fritz Hatton in Napa Valley. She has since earned a Master of Wine credential.

Vanessa told her mother, also an opera singer who had transitioned into artistic management and fundraising, about a job as executive director of the Napa Valley Museum. Renay became executive director of the museum until she was lured away for fundraising in San Francisco by a number of cultural groups. She is now executive director of the Vallejo Center for the Arts, which includes the Empress Theatre.

Tom Conlin continued his guest conducting, taking a few weeks to months in each position including directing the Vallejo Festival Orchestra when it debuted at the Empress with the popular “Three Tenors! – the Next Generation” in 2020.

Then COVID-19 hit. It devastated the arts, which are only now recovering.

Conlin recently conducted a program of Viennese waltzes, which had been postponed due to COVID, as has the Wagner concert.

He’s looking forward to taking up the baton again.

“There’s nothing like knowing how good I feel when I walk out after conducting,” he said.

'The Greatest Wagner Concert Ever!'

Conlin will lead the Vallejo Festival Orchestra in selections from Wagner’s masterworks that have captivated audiences for more than a century in “The Greatest Wagner Concert Ever!” at the Empress Theatre on Saturday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.

The program will include excerpts from “Tannhäuser,” “Tristan und Isolde,” “Die Walküre,” “Lohengrin,” “The Flying Dutchman” and “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg.”

Long before “Stars Wars” or “Lord of the Rings,” Wagner envisioned grand dramatic spectacles, part fairytale, part allegory, told through music.

“Wagner, perhaps more than any other composer, can be counted on to deliver the ‘goosebump’ factor,” Conlin said. “This will be an evening you won’t soon forget.”

Soprano Othalie Graham will be featured in the well-known “Liebestod” from “Tristan und Isolde” and in dramatic arias from “Die Walküre” and “Tannhäuser.”

Conlin has called Vallejo’s historic Art Deco Empress Theatre “perhaps the best venue in Northern California for classical music."

Buy tickets at www.EmpressTheatre.org.