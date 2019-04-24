Gordon Huether’s 18-foot powder-coated aluminum sculpture titled “Salud” was installed last week at the new Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus located at 300 Hartle Court.
The installation, inspired by OLE Health's mission to provide high-quality care, is a brightly colored, open-ended circle that conveys a powerful presence through its graceful simplicity.
Both the open circle design and the title for the work, "Salud," a Spanish toast meaning "to your health," are meant to convey constant growth, healing, wholeness and development.
“A circle is analogous with health, wholeness,” Huether said. “The sculpture is filled with metaphor that supports the mission of OLE Health.”
In addition to being a visual representation of the 'O' in OLE, the open circle also expresses the idea of community, of life, strength, vitality, and the idea that all things are connected.
The optimistic, sun-shiny yellow hue of the installation aspires to uplift the spirit of visitors to the healthcare facility, while also providing a colorful contrast to the muted earth tones of the OLE Health building’s architecture.
“Imagining the exceptional experience that our patients will have when they walk into this world-class building is so exciting for me, and for our staff,” said OLE Health CEO Alicia Hardy. "...a building that was intentionally designed to provide patients with the best that health care has to offer will shine a light on all of our OLE locations and our long history of serving this community.”
Construction of the new south Napa OLE Health campus is ongoing with the official opening of the new healthcare complex anticipated for spring 2019. The public is invited to a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at the new facility from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.
For more information, visit gordonhuether.com, or contact Darcy Tunt at DT@gordonhuether.com.