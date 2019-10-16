Individual artist, groups or small 501 (c) (3) organization working on a creative project for public use or consumption are encouraged to apply for the Arts Council Napa Valley's Community Fund re-granting program.
Granting applications will be accepted until Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.
Two granting workshops will help those new or returning to the application process. The Upper Valley workshop is on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Drama Studio at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. A second workshop takes place on Oct. 29,at 5:30 P.M. in the Community Foundation’s Conference Center in Napa.
Information on the grant guidelines and applications can be found on at ArtsCouncilNV.org.
For more information, contact Crysta at Crysta@ArtsCouncilNV.org.