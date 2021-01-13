Greek tragedy from Cal Shakes: 'The Orestia' is online on Jan. 15

"Eumenides" opens at the shrine of Apollo at Delphi, where Orestes has taken sanctuary from the Furies. There, the Delphic oracle commands Orestes to go to Athens to stand trial for matricide. The goddess Athena organizes the trial with a jury of citizens; the Furies are his accusers, and Apollo his defense. The jury's verdict is divided, and Athena casts the tie-breaking vote for Orestes’ acquittal.

The Furies turn their vengeful resentment against the city until Athena persuades them to instead make it their home where they can live as its kind goddesses, the Eumenides. Thus, the trilogy ends as the cycle of bloody retribution is closed, supplanted by the rule of law and the justice of the state.

Whether one considers "Orestia" a distant mirror or an evening's escape from the news, it is an option for Friday night.

Cal Shakes had planned to offer "Orestia" as a paid, ticketed event, but said, " in light of current events, it feels vital to us that we are all invited to participate in the civic discourse of our nation. At Cal Shakes, we do that through stories."

The ensemble of actors includes Margo Hall, Todd Cerveris, Safiya Fredricks, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Cathleen Riddley, Stacy Ross, Sharon Shao, Liz Sklar, Victor Talmadge, Dane Troy and Phil Won.